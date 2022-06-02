Latest on di murder trial of Timothy Adegoke - How di mata don waka so far

One receptionist on duty di day wey di late Timothy Adegoke, lodge for Hilton Hotels, Ile-Ife, Osun state, Nigeria appear for court wia she testify say di owner of di hotel and im son day present for di hotel di day di deceased lodge.

Dis na di latest from on Monday, 30, May, 2022 wen di murder trial of di Master’s student of Obafemi Awolowo University come up again.

Adegoke bin lodge for Hilton Hotel and Resorts, Ile-Ife before e miss and authorities later find im deadi-bodi.

Di owner of di hotel, Rahmon Adedoyin plus six oda suspects dey face 11 count charge wey bother on conspiracy and murder. Although all of dem don plead not guilty.

Di receptionist for Hilton Hotel, Adesola Adedeji wey hand over room key to di deceased Timothy Adegoke testify for di Osun Sate High Court.

Adesola tell court say im see di owner of di hotel, Rahmon Adedoyin wit im son, Roheem Adedoyin for di premise on di day wey Timoty Adegoke lodge for di hotel.

“I see Adedoyin, im pikin and di manager of di hotel wia dem dey do meeting”

E tok am wen prosecution lawyer Femi Falana interrogate am for Osun High Court on Monday.

Wetin else di witness tok say happun dat day?

Adesola tok say Dr Rahmon Adedoyin come di hotel around 8pm on 5 November 2021 to come check on di welfare of di workers.

E add say wen e reach about 10pm, di son, Roheem Adedoyin also come Hilton Hotel

“Afta we check in late Timothy Adegoke into di hotel, e no tey before wey di owner of di hotel, Rahman Adedoyin come di hotel to check on di welfare of di workers , e no tey before im son Roheem Adedoyin also come wey I see dem wit di managers wia dem dey do meeting but I no sabi wetin dem dey tok about.”

How di mata don waka so far

For di latest development, one police detective, Inspector Afeez Olaniyan - di third witness for di mata - during cross examination say afta dia investigation dem find out say late Timothy Adegoke actually lodge for Hilton Royal hotel, Ile-ife on 5 November, 2021.

Olaniyan say dem discover di deadi bodi of Timothy Adegoke on 6 of November, 2021.

E add say dem unlawfully remove di deadi bodi from di hotel and later dump am along Ede road, Ile-ife

According to di police officer, "Im (Aderogba) tok say Magdalena -- two of dem workers for di hotel- tell am to bring di spare key to di room and wen dem enta, dem open di room wia lifeless body of di guest dey ontop bed.

"E say dem call di chairman, Dr. Rahmon Adedoyin and tell am about wetin happun.

"Afta sometime, Raheem Adedoyin, di son of di chairman and di receptionist, one Esther and Kazeem Otetunde come join dem.

"E say Raheem carry dem go one office wia dem take oath wit di Bible say make dem keep am secret.

"Around 11pm im sef (Aderogba), Raheem, and Kazeem carry di deadi body from di room go Ede road wit di tins wey e carry come including, laptop, phone and money and dump am by di roadside"

Inspector Afeez Olaniyan say as part of dia plan to cover up wetin happun some members of staff of di hotel do mago-mago wit di hotel documents wey dem later recover from one of di defendants, Adesola Adedeji mobile phone.

How di mata start

Tori be say dem declare Timothy Adegoke missing on November 7, 2021

Adegoke, wey be Abuja-based student, bin travel to Ife on November 5 to write one examination for di school distance learning centre for Moro, Osun State

Im family and friends begin worry wen dem no fit reach am and as e no show to write di exam.

Police find di deadi bodi of Timothy Adegoke, about one week afta dem declare say e dey miss.

Police arrest Dr Rahman Adedoyin, owner of di hotel wia Adegoke bin lodge before e miss and six oda suspects ontop di mata.

Osun state high court order di remand of Rahman Adedoyin and six oda pipo wey dey stand trial for di murder of Timothy Adegoke for Ilesa correctional facility for one ruling for March.

Di suspects dey face 11 count charge wey dey bother on conspiracy and murder. although all of dem don plead not guilty.

Who be Timothy Adegoke and wetin happun to am

Before im death, Timothy Adegoke na postgraduate student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

Di 37-year-old man wey dey live for Abuja bin travel to Ile Ife on November 5, 2021, to write one examination for di school distance learning centre for Moro, Osun State.

Adegoke family declare am missing afta dem no fit reach am and e no show up for di exam wey e go write for di school.

Police find Adegoke deadi bodi about one week afta dem declare say di man dey miss. Dem arrest di owner of di hotel wia Timothy Adegoke bin lodge before dem declare am missing.

Who be Dr Rahman Adedoyin, di main suspect for di case?

Dr Rahman Adedoyin na di owner of di hotel, Hilton Resorts wia Adegoke bin lodge.

E be educationist and businessman wey be di founder and proprietor of Oduduwa University and The Polytechnic, Ile-Ife.

Dem born Rahmon Adedoyin into royal family for di ancient city of Ife in Osun State.

Na for Osun state e complete im primary and secondary school education before e proceed to University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) wia e obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in 1983 afta e study Mathematics Education.

E get im doctorate degree for 1996 from All Saints University School of Medicine, New York City.

E also be fellow of di Nigerian Institute of Industrial Statisticians.