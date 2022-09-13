V﻿iral video wia Peter Obi allegedly dey tok about 2023 election spark reactions

Wia dis foto come from, Labour Party/Bola Tinubu

13 September 2022, 09:41 WAT New Informate one minute wey don pass

One video wey dem attribute to di presidential candidate of Labour Party for di 2023 election don go viral on social media and e dey cause reactions.

Peter Obi for di video dey wit oda pipo inside room dey tok. Di discussion for di video na about di kontri presidential election.

E no clear wia dem shoot di video – weda na for Nigeria or abroad.

But di audio from di video don spark reactions from pipo wey get interest for di election.

Wetin dem tok for di video

Di video wey show wia Peter Obi tok say pipo dey send message make some part of Nigerians no vote for am sake of wia im come from na lie, na so one Labour party oga tok.

For inside di video, oga Obi carry im mobile phone give one man wey siddon beside am dey listen to di audio message.

“Yoruba shine your eyes. If you vote for Peter Obi e mean automatically voting for seaport for di South south and South east. Igbo pipo go stop to come Lagos come invest rather dem go relocate go Delta and Rivers states.

“Dem fit even stop to dey build house for Lagos. E go affect a lot of Yoruba pipo,” na wetin one of di audio tok.

Anoda audio wey dem say na Peter Obi voice also tok say, “Dis is your kontri. Dem no see di value of make we get some tin wey beta. Na to dey see di confusion. Na di problem of di kontri be dat.”

BBC Pidgin no fit independently verify dat video and di audio.

‘Di video na hate campaign’ - Tinubu group claim

Di campaign group of Bola Tinubu, di presidential candidate of di ruling party, di All Progressives Congress (APC) condemn di video and audio on Peter Obi.

Festus Keyamo, tok-tok pesin of APC presidential campaign council say oga Obi dey play “victim” to get sympathy of Nigerians.

E say “We get am on good authority say Obi plan na to spread ethnic hatred among voters and cause chaos, den pose as di victim. Dem just start di plan by circulating di said video.”

Oga Keyamo, wey be Senior Advocate of Nigeria say fear don begin catch di Labour party presidential candidate as campaign for di elections wan start.

“We call on Nigerians to dey alert and condemn di style of di new comer presidential candidate,” e tok.

'No be Peter Obi make dat video'

Wia dis foto come from, Labour Party Wetin we call dis foto, Peter Obi, Presidential candidate of Labour Party for 2023 election for Nigeria

However, Tanko Yunusa a member of Labour Party say Peter Obi no fit tok dat kain tin.

“Peter Obi see im fellow presidential candidates as im senior brothers. Im no go ever fit insult any of dem becos dem be friends. Im interest na issue-based campaign,” di member of National consultative forum also tok.

Tanko add say, “We know say pipo dey wey wan pin issues of religious sentiments ontop our candidate and we dey avoid am well-well.

“Dat na di reason for all dis videos. Peter Obi no go involve in di personal attack on anybody. I dey very sure say no be Peter Obi make dat video.”

Peter Obi profile

Peter Obi na politician and businessman.

Im na former govnor of Anambra state for southeast Nigeria. E serve two term between 2008 to 2016.

Oga Obi bin dey All Progressive Grand Alliance (Apga) before e join PDP for 2017.

Im also be sabi pesin for wetin concern economy mata.

For 2019, e come out as vice presidential candidate of Atiku Abubakar. But dis year 2022, e don decide to go for di president position.