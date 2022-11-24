How Covid cases for China still dey increase upon tough measures by authorities

2 hours wey don pass

China don record dia highest number of daily Covid cases since di pandemic begin, upon strong measures dem design to eliminate di virus.

Several major cities including di capital Beijing and southern trade hub Guangzhou dey experience outbreaks.

Wednesday witness 31,527 cases wey dem record compare with di April peak of 28,000.

Di numbers still dey tiny for kontri of 1.4 billion pipo and officially just over 5,200 pipo don die since di pandemic begin.

Dis one equate to three Covid deaths for every million inside China, compared with 3,000 per million for di US and 2,400 per million for UK although direct comparisons between kontries dey difficult.

While China zero-Covid policy don really save lives, e don also affect di economy and ordinary pipo lives.

Di kontri slightly relax some of those restrictions few weeks ago.

China bin cut quarantine for close contacts from seven days for one state facility to five days and three days at home, and also stop to dey record secondary contacts wey allow many more pipo to avoid having to quarantine.

Officials don also tink of how dem go avoid enforcing lockdowns like di kind wey di largest city, Shanghai, bin endure early dis year.

But as dem dey face new increase for cases inside Beijing, plus di first deaths from di virus in months, officials don already implement some restrictions for several districts, with shops, schools and restaurants wey dey closed.

Di central city of Zhengzhou dey also wan enforce one effective lockdown for 6 million residents from Friday, officials announce.

Dis na afta violent protests happun for one big industrial complex wey belong to iPhone manufacturer Foxconn.

Di company don apologise for one "technical error" for dia payment systems.

Pipo don also share oda stories of suffering and desperation online.

Last week, one report wey say one baby for Zhengzhou die because dem delay her medical care sake of Covid restrictions, lead to ogbonge outcry.

Dis na some of di most serious responses to Covid dis year:

For January, inside di tourist hub city of Xi'an, dme force some residents out of dia homes during one midnight eviction and authorities carry dem go quarantine facilities. Claims bin spread say pipo no dey able to get serious medical attention

For March, di lockdown wey dem announce for Shanghai suppose bin last less dan one week but di 25 million residents stay for dia house for two months.

For September, residents for locked down Chengdu find demsefs trapped inside dia apartments during one earthquake. For anoda place, rescue workers bin need to do Covid test before dem go save anyone.

China na di last major economy wey still dey pursue Covid eradication process with mass testing and lockdown rules, and virus cases wey dem record for 31 provinces.

Part of di reason be say vaccination levels dey lower dan in oda developed nations, and only half of di pipo wey dey di age of over 80 get dia primary vaccinations.

China don refuse to import vaccines upon evidence say dia homemade jabs neva prove say e dey effective.