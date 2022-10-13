UK goment r﻿eport show number of Nigerians wey don 'japa' wit family members

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Records don show say na Nigerians carry dia family members enta United Kingdom pass oda kontris in di last one year.

Dis na based on di increase in di movement of foreign students wey go UK through di work and study visa of di kontri.

Di UK goment make di finding afta figures show inconsistency across different nationalities wey don enta di UK in di last 12 months.

Di report show say na India get di highest number of students we enta UK, followed by China 114,837 of dem – dem enta UK wit just 401 dependants.

Meanwhile, Nigerian students wey get admission for British Universities na 34,000 but dem enta wit 31,898 dependants.

UK goment record

Analysis from di Home Office report show say Nigerians account for 40% of all family members wey follow foreign students enta di kontri from last year up until June 2022.

Dis one na despite say Nigerian student only make up just 7% of all di foreign students within di period.

Dis one na from di Quarterly report of di Home Office.

“In di year ending June 2022, we grant 486,868 Sponsored study visas (to both main applicants and dia family members), 71% (202,147) more dan 2019.

“Di number of Sponsored study visas we grant in di year ending June 2022, na di highest on record in our time series.

“We grant admission to 117,965 Indian nationals in di year ending June 2022, an increase of 80,569 (+215%) compared to 2019.

“Chinese nationals na di second most common nationality granted Sponsored study visas in di year ending June 2022, wit 115,056 visas granted.

“In do oda top 5 nationalities, Nigerian nationals get di largest relative increase in Sponsored Study grants compared wit 2019, increasing by 57,545 (+686%) to a record high of 65,929, making them the third largest nationality group in di latest year,” di report tok.

Wetin go happun next

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Na Suella Braverman, di Home Secretary present dis report wen she dey tok about di UK migration rules.

E neva clear wetin goment wan do wit dis report but tori don come out say dem plan to introduce some new visa restriction.

Di visa restriction fit affect study visa application and movement of family members into di UK by foreign students.

Di ‘japa’ syndrome

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigerians wey dey comot from di kontri don plenty – no be say na new tin but di number of pipo wey come japa don increase.

Pipo dey leave di kontri for several reasons. For some na education while for odas na to get better life. Anoda category dey wey dia own na to escape insecurity or cultural reason.

Di most popular kontries wey Nigerians dey run go na UK, America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and some oda foreign kontris.

Some pipo dey quit dia work, sell dia property or even borrow money to fit leave Nigeria.

“Di economic situation bad and di hardship don make pipo lose hope for Nigeria sake of bad goment,” na so Aisha Yesufu, one rights activist tell BBC Pidgin.

But some times, e no dey turn out well for pipo wey dey japa.

One BBC investigation show evidence of how one British healthcare company dey employ doctors from Nigeria to work for private hospitals under conditions wey no dey allowed for di National Health Service.

Doctors wey dem employ from some of di world poorest kontris go work for UK hospitals dey complain of exploitation.

Why Nigerians dey ‘japa’

'Japa', na Yoruba language wey mean 'to run away'.

E don become popular slang especially among Nigerians wey don tire to endure di situation for di kontri.

Yesufu say true-true pipo dey leave Nigeria for beta life abroad, dem dey also contribute to di economy of di kontris dem dey.

M﻿any pipo dey leave Nigeria sake of;

High rate of insecurity

Poor healthcare leading to careless deaths

Failure in di education system

No light and di effect on small businesses

Economic collapse

Human right violation

Di activist throw blame give foreign kontris wey dey encourage corruption for Naija leading to bad governance..

“All doz kontris wey dey allow our politicians loot money from out kontri come hide dem for dia own dey contribute to di problem. If di kontris no dey encourage corruption Nigeria for don beta.

“We no need financial assistance from any kontri. Wetin dem just need to do na to stop to collect Nigeria stolen money dey keep,” she tok.

Aisha Yesufu say “Di Home office dey worried and dis fit affect pipo wey travel genuinely. Nigerians no be only liability, dem dey contribute to di economy of di UK.