Arsenal vs Liverpool - Prediction, date & match stats

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, ﻿Arsenal go play Liverpool for Premier League on Sunday

13 minutes wey don pass

Arsenal no get any new injuries for dia squad ahead of dia Premier League match wit Liverpool on Sunday.

Di game go start by 4:30pm West African Time.

Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny na di only confirmed absentees for di Gunners.

Liverpool dey expected to keep di same squad of players wey dem use for Champions League wey win against Rangers, although Curtis Jones don return to training.

Arthur Melo bin get muscular injury ahead of dat match, im still dey out injured, along wit Andy Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction

For dis ogbonge game, BBC football expert Chris Suuton don predict di outcome for Emirates stadium.

Di way Arsenal play against Tottenham last weekend bin dey impressive, na good sign for dis game.

Di Gunners dey play well and dia moral high well-well, But Liverpool so far e get as e be.

Jurgen Klopp side bin no too dey comfortable against Rangers for Champions League on Tuesday and dem no really test dia defense.

But for dis game, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus no go give dem peace.

I feel say Liverpool go score, even though say dem neva click yet dis season, but Arsenal attack go cause dem plenty problems.

Prediction: 4-1

MATCH FACTS (Head-to-head)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, ﻿Liverpool Firmino don score nine goals against Arsenal

Arsenal don win just one of dia last 14 Premier League matches against Liverpool.

Di Gunners fit suffer five successive league defeats against Liverpool for di first time for dia history.

Liverpool don win dia last two league fixtures for Arsenal, as many as dia previous 20 visits. Dem never win three consecutive away league matches against di Gunners.

Arsenal dey on a run of 13 consecutive league games without a clean sheet for dis fixture, dem don concede 39 goals for those games.

Liverpool dey two goals short of becoming di second club to score 300 league goals against Arsenal, dem dey copy Manchester United.

Arsenal

Arsenal tally of 21 points afta eight matches na dia third-best start to a Premier League season. Na two times dem don get 22 points for dis stage bifor, wia dem finish second for 2005 and third for 2008.

Di Gunners don win seven successive Premier League home games, including four dis season.

Last season for Premier League, Arsenal lose five of dia six matches against di teams wey finish for top three, including all di three games for Emirates.

Gabriel Jesus don score five goals and assist three for im first eight league appearances for Arsenal. Only Erling Haaland, wey get 12, don dey involved in more goals dis season pass am.

Jesus dey unbeaten in all 51 top-flight matches wey im don score, e win 48 of those fixtures.

Eddie Nketiah don score 12 goals across im last 15 starts for Arsenal in all competitions

Liverpool