Children of top Nigerian politicians wey win for di primary elections

Wia dis foto come from, Other

58 minutes wey don pass

Pipo across Nigeria dey continue to tok about di primaries of di top two political parties wey happun recently for Nigeria.

Di opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP don conclude everything including presidential primaries while di ruling All Progressives Congress, APC still get dia own presidential convention to come on di 6th - 8th of June.

For di primaries wey hold last week across both parties, delegates elect dia flagbearers both for the govnorship seats and di national assembly.

While di primaries see some upset and shock losses by some popular politicians, e also introduce some wey pipo fit say be new faces. Some of dem be children of popular politician wey wan follow in di footsteps of dia parents.

Umar Ganduje

Wia dis foto come from, Umar Ganduje/Facebook

Umar wey many sabi as Abba na pikin to current Kano state Govnor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and na im win APC ticket for House of Reps to represent Dawakin Tofa, Rimin Gado and Tofa constituency. Umar wey im papa name after am win di Thursday primaries unopposed as di oda candidate Junaidu Yakubu step down for am. Umar Ganduje na engineer wey also be business man.

Idris Ajimobi

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@idris_abolaji.a.a

Idris na pikin to former govnor of Oyo state Ajibola Ajimobi and in law to Kano state Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje as e dey married to Fatima Ganduje. Na Idris win APC ticket to contest for Ibadan South-West II State Constituency. Late Ajimobi pikin win di primaries unopposed as di oda candidate step down for am.

Bello El-Rufai

Wia dis foto come from, Bello Elrufai/Facebook

Bello na pikin to current Govnor of Kaduna state Nasir El-Rufai and na im win di APC ticket for house of reps for Kaduna North constituency. Before now, Bello bin dey serve as legislative aide to Kaduna central Senator and Governorship aspirant Uba Sani.

Eriathake Ibori

Wia dis foto come from, Eriathake Ibori/Facebook

Eriathake na pikin to former Govnor of Delta state James Ibori and na she win ticket to contest for House of Representatives for PDP for Ethiope Constituency. Eriathake get 46 votes for di re-run wey hold to defeat her closest challenger Ben Igbakpa wey get 22 votes.

Abba Sani Yarima

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@abba_yarimah

Abba na pikin to former Zamfara state Govnor Ahmad Sani Yarima and na im win House of Reps ticket for Bakura/ Maradun federal constituency. Di pikin of di govnor wey first introduce Sharia during im time as govnor first contest for 2019 under APC unfortunately for am court dismiss di election den.

Usman Mamuda Shinkafi

Usman na pikin to former Govnor of Zamfara state Mamuda Aliyu Shinkafi and na im win di ticket to contest to represent Shinkafi constituency for House of Reps under APC. Usman papa serve as deputy govnor for eight years under Govnor Sani Ahmad Yarima before serving four years as govnor imself between 2007-2011.

Marilyn Okowa Daramola

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@marilynokowa

Surajo Ibrahim Tanko

Wia dis foto come from, Surajo Ibrahim Tanko/Facebook

Surajo na pikin to di Chief Justice of Nigeria Ibrahim Tanko and na im win di APC ticket to represent Bauchi North for senatorial election wey go happun next year. Di 40 year old defeat incumbent senator Adamu Bulkchuwa to emerge as winner.

Muhammad Abacha

Former Head of State Sani Abacha, piki Muhammad na im win PDP ticket to contest as govnor of Kano state for next year election. Di business man beat im closest challenger Jafar Sani 736 to 710 to clinch di ticket. Dis go be di third time wey Muhammad go contest e go dey hope say e go dey lucky dis time.

Mustapha Sule Lamido

Wia dis foto come from, Mustapha Sule Lamido/Facebook