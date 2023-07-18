'I dey borrow corn flour to make food make we fit survive' - Nigerians find different ways to survive inflation

Wetin we call dis foto, Many Nigerians dey complain say food too cost for market

Di rise of inflation for Nigeria dey bit but na poor pipo dey suffer am pass.

BBC Pidgin observe say many Nigerians dey struggle to cope wit di economic situation of di kontri.

Nigeria wey be Africa largest economy dey experience high cost of living even before di removal of petrol subsidy by President Bola Tinubu in May but di removal come make di situation worse.

For 18 year old Hasiya Uba wey dey stay Kano state for Northwest Nigeria, her daily routine na to wake up as early mor-mor and begin move from one house to di next begging for wetin dem go use do breakfast.

For over a year now na she and her sister dey bring food come for dia family of six to chop for morning, afternoon and night.

“No be so our life be before na just changes wey happun affect us.

“Our father na textile trader for Kantin Kwari market before im business collapse and now e no get anything to use buy food.”

“Na me and my sister dey comot go house to house to beg for food and wetin we bring come house na im go feed everybody.”

Wetin we call dis foto, Hasiya inside one of di houses she dey visit to beg for food daily

She tok say none of dem for dia house dey attend school again as na to feed and survive be dia goal at di moment.

Many families like dat of Hasiya plenty for Nigeria and her tori no go too shock many due to di present situation.

Anoda man comot for local radio station for Kano to give report of how for im area pipo dey resort to borrowing or begging for corn flour to make the popular Tuwo dish just to survive as money no dey.

Bread makers association few days ago comot to say dem don increase price of bread by 15% across di kontri.

According to latest figures, Nigeria June inflation rise to 22.79% from 22.41% in May, dis na di sixth month in a row wey dis go happun.

Di inflation dey mostly cause by rising food prices, housing, water, electricity, and fuel.

Prices of items dey kontinu to rise for market

Wetin we call dis foto, Latest figures from NBS show say na June food cost past for di last six months

Evri month Nigerians dey cry ova di high cost of goods for market as inflation don dey 22.79% for di month of June 2023, according to di Nigeria Burea of Statstics,

Wen BBC Pidgin check markets for survey we see say tins don cost for local markets, plenti pipo dey tok say food prices don too high for market so tey hunger dey wire dem for house.

Base on di market analysis for Lagos, prices of food items don double as inflation wey dey for 22.41% in May and 22.22% in April, don enta 22.79 for June 2023.

Di price of one crate of egg na 1,500 naira wey dem bin dey sell 1,200 naira for di month of May, 2023 while price of bread wey dey 700 naira last month don dey 950 naira.

Prices of tomato and pepper per kilo too don high; 2 kilos of tomatoes dey cost 3,000 naira for inside market while pepper (rodo) dey cost 1,500 naira per basket.

Di prices of oda items like turkey dey 3,800 naira per kilo, price of gas per kilo dey 650 naira, groundnut oil cost 8,000 naira for 5kg.

Di inflation growth, subsidy removal for fuel and dollar don put pressure on di prices of food wey pipo dey chop evry day.