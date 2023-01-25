Wetin dey cause di tension between Rwanda and DR Congo?

DR Congo don declare say Rwanda shooting of one of im fighter jets na "act of war" as tension between di two kontris continue to rise.

Rwanda goment say na "defensive measures" e take against one DR Congo plane wey bin break law enta im airspace on Tuesday evening.

For one statement, DR Congo condemn di attack plus deny di accuse say im military jet fly enta Rwanda airspace.

Image wey dem share for social media, wey BBC never fit verify, bin show as dem shoot down one military plane as e dey fly very low between di town of Goma for DR Congo and Gisenyi for Rwanda.

Oda image show di damaged plane – one Sukhoi-25 wey dem make for Soviet Union – as dem dey cool am down wit water for Goma airport.

DR Congo say di plane no suffer "major material damage".

Dis na major escalation for di months of tension wey don dey between di two kontris afta months of conflict for east of DR Congo wey don force about 400,000 pipo to run comot from dia house.

DR Congo, di US and UN sabi pipo accuse Rwanda say e get hand for di conflict as e dey back di M23 rebel group.

Rwanda don deny dis accuse. E dey blame DR Congo goment for di kasala wey dey happun for di mineral-rich region.

For 1990s, Rwanda bin send im military two times enta im neighbour kontri and e cause kasala wey involve at least nine kontris and lead to di death of millions of pipo.

DR Congo get several Sukhoi-25 aircraft (file photo)

Inside di statement, DR Congo goment accuse Rwanda of "sabotaging" di implementation of one recent peace process agreement wey di opposite sides do for recent tok tok.

Di Information Ministry add say DR Congo "reserve di right to defend im national territory and dem no go fit threaten am".

"Di goment consider say Rwanda steady attacks na wit clear eye," di ministry tok.

However, Rwanda say dis na di number three incident wey involve DR Congo fighter jet for im airspace and ask im neighbour "to stop dis aggression".

Last November, anoda Congolese Sukhoi-25 jet briefly land for Gisenyi airport for Rwanda.

Kinshasa say di fighter jet bin "mistakenly land" dia.

Dis fit lead to war?

Dis na di closest wey di two kontris don come to face-to-face fight in recent years.

Di suspicions and tensions between di two go way back to nearly thirty years and na part of di left over of di 1994 Rwanda genocide wey lead to di killing of more dan 800,000 - mostly ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

Some of di pipo wey dey responsible run go wia we sabi now as DR Congo, as di mostly Tutsi rebel group wey dia leader bin be Paul Kagame - now Rwanda president - bin take power.

Rwanda say e send im military enta DR Congo to stop attacks by Hutu militias but dem also accuse im troops, plus di security forces from di oda kontris wey bin come to intervene of looting di region mineral riches.

Dis tensions still day reach today as dem never fit resolve am and once-once e dey hot dey cool over di year.

However for recent weeks, e don really really increase.

As im dey deny say im no dey back di Tutsi-dominated M23, President Kagame dey also question why e be say nobody dey tok about one separate rebel group wey im accuse DR Congo of backing - di Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), wey include some of di alleged leaders of di genocide.

Di M23 don take control of several towns and villages for North Kivu province in di last year.

Di forces of several east African kontris bin join Congolese army, wit di support of UN peacekeepers, to fight against di group.