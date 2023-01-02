How two helicopters jam diasef for mid-air and lead to deaths

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

2 January 2023, 14:33 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Four pipo don die afta one mid-air collision between two helicopters near Seaworld for Australia Gold Coast.

Queensland Police say initial investigation suggest say di crash happun as one aircraft bin dey take off and di oda one dey land.

Pipo wey die bin dey travel inside di same helicopter. Three oda passengers dey for critical condidtion.

Five of di six pipo for di oda aircraft wey make emergency landing suffer minor injuries.

Di Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) dey investigate di collision wey happun around 14:00 local time (04:00 GMT).

Di two aircraft come down near one tourist strip wey dem dey call Main Beach, around 75km (47 miles) south of Brisbane.

Gary Worrell of di Queensland Police Service tell tori pipo say di four deaths and three serious injuries happun inside di same aircraft.

"Na difficult scene," e tok. "Sake of di area wey e dey located, for di sand bank, e bin dey difficult to gain access, to get our emergency services to di scene to manage am well-well."

Images from di crash site show di remains of helicopter wey scata around di area and one helicopter wey dey upside down opposite di Seaworld resort.

Di oda helicopter get di popular marine park logo for im fuselage and e be like say e make emergency landing afta di collision.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

According to di Seaworld website, di park offer sightseeing helicopter flights for tourists and dem also dey carri out oda charter operations.

Seaworld Drive wey be di main access road to di marine park don dey closed to traffic by di police.

Dem ask motorists and pedestrians to avoid di area as first responders dey inspect di scene.

Investigators from di ATSB offices for Brisbane and Canberra dey deployed to di scene to gada evidence, examine di wreckage and interview witnesses.

ATSB chief commissioner Angus Mitchell don also ask eyewitnesses wey see di collision or di helicopters for mid-air to contact investigators.

Dem go make release one preliminary report in di next six to eight weeks, wit one final report to follow once dem don complete investigation, e add.