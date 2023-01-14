Nasarawa join states for Nigeria wey dem discover oil inside

Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited don discover crude oil for Nasarawa State, North Central, Nigeria.

NNPC Limited Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, tok wen e receive delegation of Nasarawa state indigenes, wey Govnor Abdullahi Sule lead.

Oga Kyari say di official drilling of di first oil well wey dem recently discover for Nasarawa State go begin for March, 2023.

According to di NNPC Ltd oga, dis discovery na in continuation of hydrocarbon exploration activities for Nigeria inland basins.

Dis latest discovery dey come less dan two months afta President Buhari tear rubber di Kolmani Integrated Development Project for Bauchi & Gombe States.

Kolmani Project na fully integrated oil & gas development project wey include upstream production, oil refining, power generation and fertilizer production.

Di president tear rubber di project afta dem discover over one billion barrels of oil reserves and 500 billion cubic feet of gas within di Kolmani area.

President Buhari say im gomnet don dey able to attract investment of ova $3 billion to di Kolmani Integrated Development Project.

Im add say di project go bring big benefits to Nigeria wey include energy security, financial security, jobs creation, community development and odas.

Na for October 2019, NNPC Ltd bin announce say dem discover crude oil, gas and condensate for di Kolmani River region.

Di Kolmani River region dey di border community between Bauchi and Gombe states.

Nigeria and oil dependency

Nigeria dey depend on crude oil to make moni wey goment dey use for different projects wey go beta di kontri.

Sabi pipo tok say na oil dey bring in 90 percent of export income for Nigeria and 85% of goment money, so oil na serious mata for Nigeria.

Ova di years, corruption don give many goment officials chance to tiff public money.

Anytime price of oil drop, Economist, Michael Famoroti explain say e go make goment spending to reduce.

Famoroti wey be Chief Economist for Stears Data tell BBC Pidgin say e dey important for goment to get enough moni to spend becos e dey boost di economy.

"Goment go get moni to execute different projects like road construction, salary payment, social welfare and plenti oda tins. Oil price drop fit affect dis projects."

O﻿il producing states in Nigeria

Nigeria na di kontri wey dey export oil pass for di African continent but di kontri dey also spend huge amount of money to import di refined product back into di kontri.

In di past, many of di goments bin promise to fix di kontri refineries so dat importation of refined oil go stop but dat promise still dey hang.

Analysts say dis development of oil in northern Nigeria go increase di total daily oil output wey di kontri dey drill and also export.

Top oil producing states for Nigeria na Delta, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers.

Some oda states like Edo, Ondo, Imo, Abia and Lagos still dey among states wey dey produce oil.