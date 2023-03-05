‘BVAS go work well’ - five things INEC plan to do for 11 March govnorship election

Di Independent national electoral commission say ‘’BVAS go work well’’ for di Govnorship and state house of assembly election.

Prof Mahmood Yakubu give di assurance afta e meet wit official of di commission for Abuja on Saturday, 4 March.

E dey come days afta di commisiion declare Bola Tinubu of di ruling APC party winner, wit 37% of di votes for presidential election.

‘’Di Commission don intensify di review of di technology to ensure say di wahala wey we experience, particularly wit uploading of results dey sorted.’’ Prof Yakubu tok.

‘’We dey confident say going forward di system go work well.’’ E add

Dis na di third time in less than two months e dey meet in pipo ontop election matter.

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar say dem go challenge di result for court.

INEC fail to upload elections results straight from polling unit for di presidential election.

INEC say na technical challenges cause dem not to upload di result from polling unit.

So this na di five things e say go happun for Govnorship election as im address di challenge wey dem face.

Breakdown of Nigeria 2023 presidential election result wey show who win wia 1st March 2023

Five things INEC go do for Govnorship election

INEC go do refresher training for ad hoc staff wey take part for di last election.

On election day, INEC go use di Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

INEC say di (BVAS). Na for voter accreditation and result management.

All staff wey dem catch say e dey careless, whether dem be regular or ad hoc officials, including Collation and Returning Officers, no go dey involved for di forthcoming elections.

RECs go take disciplinary action against anybody wey dem get evidence say e do wrong

According to di election join body INEC, 28 states go Governorship hold elections

Di govnorship and state house of assembly result go take place on 11 March.

Meanwhile, dem say dem go present Certificates of Return to Senators-elect on Tuesday, 7 March for National Collation Centre, Abuja.