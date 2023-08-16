Death of crew member for oil drilling rig wey sink for Delta – Wetin we know

Wia dis foto come from, Screengrabs from Video

34 minutes wey don pass

One person don die and three odas still dey miss afta di collapse of oil drilling vessel for Delta state South south Nigeria, Seplat confam.

Di oil company for statement dem release say di incident happun on Tuesday.

Video wey show rig wey dey sink small-small begin spread for social media.

Tori be say workers wey dey onboard di rig notice say some tin dey wrong wit di rig – dem begin find way to escape bifor e finaly bend go one side.

“I dey serve a living God. Na im save like dis” one voice for one of di videos wey carry some survivors tok.

Di company say na one pesin out of di almost hundred crew members.

“Seplat Energy regret to announce a serious incident on di Depthwise swamp drilling rig Majestic” early dis morning”, Roger Brown, di chief executive officer of di company tok.

E say di incident happun near Ovhor, Delta State.

‘92 out of 96 crew members safe’

Wia dis foto come from, Seplat/Twitter

How old wey di rig dey no dey clear but from di reactions of pipo wey dey di oil business sector, di Depthwise swamp drilling rig ‘Majestic’ don old.

For di video wey we dey refer to, you go hear anoda voice wey dey tok about di signs wey di rig bin don dey show bifor e finally collapse.

Tori be say no be Seplat property – dem hire am.

Di oil company say na 92 of di 96-member crew dem fit account for – and dem dey safe but dem still search for three odas wey still dey miss.