Di six states wit di poorest pipo in Nigeria according to latest poverty rate index

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

18 November 2022, 13:27 WAT New Informate 35 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria goment on Thursday release statistics of poor pipo for di kontri. Na di Nigeria Bureau of Statistics release di report.

Di index say over 130 million Nigerians dey poor. E mean say over 63 percent of pipo in di African most populated kontri dey poor.

Tori be say pipo wey join hands do research and release di documents na Nigeria Bureau of Statistics NBS, the National Social Safety-Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO), di United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), di United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), and di Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI).

Di report also indicate say over 50 percent of children for di kontri dey live wit poverty.

While dem base di report on 200 million as number of pipo for Nigeria. Dem use over 50,000 families to run di survey across di kontri.

According to di report, over half of di population wey dey poor dey cook with tins like wood or charcoal, instead of cleaner energy.

E also show say 65 per cent of di poor (86 million pipo) dey live for di North, while 35% (nearly 47 million) dey live for di South.

Di states wit di poorest pipo for Nigeria

Dis na di list of di poorest states wit di poorest pipo for Nigeria according to di survey.

Kano - Di state get di highest number of poor pipo for Nigeria. Dem get over 10 million poor pipo. According to senatorial districts, Kano south get 4.3 million pipo wey dey poor, while Kano North get 3.2 million pipo wey dey poor and Kano Central get 2.2 million poor pipo.

Kaduna - Di state get di second highest number of poor pipo for di kontri. Dem get over 8 million poor pipo. Kaduna north senatorial district get di highest number wit over 3 million poor pipo, Kaduna South get over 2.6 million poor pipo while Kaduna central get about 1.5 million.

Katsina - Katsina get over 6 million poor pipo wey make dem di third poorest state for Nigeria. According to di index, Katsina Central get over 2.7 million pipo wey dey poor, Katsina North about 2.3 million poor pipo while Katsina South get 1.5 million of dem.

Sokoto - Di state na di 4th poorest state for Nigeria according to di report. Dem get about 5.8 million poor pipo.

Jigawa - Dis state get about 5.76 million poor pipo to make dem di fifth poorest state for Nigeria. Jigawa North West get about 3.3 million pipo. About 1.3 million poor pipo dey for Jigawa North East about 1.1 million poor pipo dey for Jigawa South West.

Bauchi - Bauchi dey for di sixth position of di poorest states for Nigeria. Poor pipo wey for Bauchi central dey over 2.5 million. About 1.3 million of dem dey for Bauchi North, while for Bauchi south.

Abia na di state with di lowest number of poor pipo. Di state get only 1.1 million poor pipo.

Oda states wit lowest number of poor pipo na Ondo wit 1.30 million, Ekiti wit 1.31 million pipo while Nasarawa get 1.36 million poor pipo.