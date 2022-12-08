Wetin be 'Stiff Person Syndrome' di neurological disorder Celine Dion reveal she get

46 minutes wey don pass

Canadian musician, Celine Dion don cancel her postpone di concerts wey she get for 2023.

Dis na afta she reveal for Instagram video wey she share say she dey suffer from one neurological disorder.

She say, "recently I don dey suffer from one neurological disorder wey dem dey call Stiff Person Syndrome".

Di Courage singer explain more say, "we now no say na wetin dey cause all of di spasms wey I don dey get, unfortunately, di spasm dey affect, all aspects of my daily life. Sometimes e dey make am difficult wen I dey waka, and sometimes, e no dey allow me use my vocal cords to sing di way I dey used to".

She bin say e dey hard to comot with dis information as e mean say she no go dey ready to restart her tour for Europe for February.

She say she dey work hard to build back strength and her ability to perform again, "but I need to tok true, e don be struggle", na wetin she tok.

Celine Dion confess say, "all I sabi na singing an na wetin I love to do di most."

"I always give 100% wen I dey do my shows but my condition no dey allow me to give una dat right now", she tok as she dey hold back tears.

She bin tok say she bin no get choice on di mata but to concentrate on her health na why she tok come outside.

She thank her fans for dia love and support for social media as she tok s with shaky voice sAY, "I love you guys soo much, and I hope say I go fit see una real soon".

Celine Dion bin pause her career indefinitely wen her husband, René Angélil bin dey battle with cancer.

She come back for 2015, only to disappear from stage again afta her husband and brother Daniel Dion bin die.

For 2018, she return briefly to sing di soundtrack of Deadpool 2 wey star fellow Canadian, Ryan Reynolds.

Howeva, na 2019 she come back to music with dii release of her album Courage.

Di album bin feature stars like Sia, Sam Smith and David Guetta.

Wetin be Stiff Person Syndrome?

SPS na very rare condition and no dey very well understood.

Even Celine Dion reveal say "e dey affect like one in one million pipo".

Di National Institute for Neurological Disorders say e dey cause "fluctuating muscle rigidity for di trunk and limbs and increase sensitivity to tins like noise, touch, and emotional distress, wey fit cause muscle spasms".

"Di disorder fir also cause abnormal posture, like hunch over and stiffness".

"Pipo wey get SPS fit det too disabled to walk or move, and dem fit fear to comot house sake of say noise for road like, car horn fit ginger spasms and falls".

"Most pipo wey get SPS dey fall well-well and because dem no get normal defensive reflexes, injuries fit dey very bad".

No cure don dey for SPS yet but dem fit treat am with anti-anxiety medicines and muscle relaxants. Dis drugs dey slow di way di disorder de take progress.

Who be Celine Dion

Singer Celine Dion na ogbonge musician wey don dey sing for most of her life.

Di tori be say she write her first song at di age of 12.

So far for her career, She don release 27 studio albums as well as several sound tracks wey she don do for movies like, Beauty and the Beast, Deadpool 2 and Titanic.

Di soundtrack she do for di 1997 Titanic, My Heart Will Go On bin even win Grammy Awards.

For di course of her career, she don win nine Grammy nods as well as multiple Golden Globes, Academy and Billboard Awards among odas.

Di first time di 56 year old supper star take break for her career na around 2001 wen she bin dey take care of her husband and manager Rene wen e bin get throat cancer. Na around dat time she born her first pikin.

She bin marry René Angélil for December 17, 1994 and dem bin enjoy 22 years of marriage before im death for 2006.