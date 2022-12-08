Court remand stepfather, class teacher, plus pastor wey allegedly defile 11-year-old-girl for prison

One Magistrate Court for Port Harcourt don remand five suspects for allegedly molesting an eleven year old girl for Buguma, Asari Toru local homent area of Rivers State, Southern Nigeria.

Di suspects wey allegedly defile di victim at different times include her step-father, her class teacher, a pastor of a new generation church for Buguma and two area boys. All of dem from Buguma.

Vice chairman of International Federation of Women Lawyers FIDA Rivers State, Emi Jim- George wey dey involved in di mata explain to BBC Pidgin say di victim suffer serial molestation by di suspects since she dey eight years old.

"According to di victim, di suspects molest her serially at different times since 2019, 2021 to dis 2022 and so she dey traumatised.

Na her uncle, dat is her mama brother na im report di mata to us and wen we investigate along with di police, we find dis suspects culpable wey make di police charge dem to court."

Wen di mata come up before Chief Magistrate Menenen Poromon, e direct lawyers to amend di charges and remand di five defendants to di Port Harcourt Correctional Centre.

E come adjourn di mata to 22 December 2022 for bail consideration.

Meanwhile di victim dey receive treatment.

Chairperson of FIDA Rivers State Adata Bio-Briggs add say dem go make sure say dem do due diligence for di mata to punish those wey violate di young girl as dis na one of di many cases of child molestation and defilement dem dey handle.

She add say na dis kain cases dey ginger dem to create more awareness for di 16 days of Activism to End Violence Against Women and girls wey start since 25 November to end 10 December.