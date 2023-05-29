Boat accident kill 18 for Ghana, 32 still dey miss

Wia dis foto come from, Seth Kofi Adjei

29 May 2023, 18:33 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) confirm say 18 pipo die, and 32 dey miss afta boat wey dey carry passengers capsize on de Volta Lake.

De occupants according to NADMO dey travel from illegal mining site to one over-bank community in de Bono East Region wen de boat hit tree stump.

NADMO spokesperson, George Ayisi talk BBC say dem overload de boat.

“Dem overload de boat wey e hit stump. We retrieve 18 bodies so far. Dem go illegal mining site, but dem no wash de sand there, rather dem dey take am go dia homes to wash so dem fill de boat with sand and stones.”

Search party by disaster organization dey work with support from de local people.

Disaster management officials however say e be unlikely say dem go find any survivors as de accident happen over 48 hours ago.

Boat accidents make frequent on de volta lake in recent times sake of de presence of tree stumps, overloading and de absence of life jackets on boats for emergencies.