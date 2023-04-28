Why minority lawmakers for Ghana wan investigate govment officals over illegal mining accusations

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Parliament

38 minutes wey don pass

Minority lawmakers for Ghana Parliament dey call for bi-partisan probe into controversial report by a former Minister under current govment which dey name government officials wey allegedly fight against illegal mining in de country.

Leaked report by Former Environment, Science and Technology Minister, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng from 2021 show as de Minister name some appointees, close associates to President Akufo-Addo and others who he accuse of frustrating de nationwide fight against galamsey.

President Akufo-Addo in de first term of office announce radical plan to fight illegal gold mining which destroyed most of de water bodies for Ghana.

Despite de commitment wey govment make to fight de water and environmental pollution challenges from illegal gold mining, de practice still dey go on.

Based on claims wey de Professor Frimpong Boateng make, Ghanaians make divided on whether govment dey truly fight against illegal mining or dem dey involved.

Sake of dis, Minority lawmakers dey call for ad-hoc committee to investigate de allegations wey dey inside de report.

Ranking Member on Mines and Energy Committee, Dr Rashid Pelpuo talk say de report dey show say govment no want deal wit de challenges de mining sector dey face.

“We want assure Ghanaians say we go monitor govment to ensure say something go happen with dis allegations,” he talk.

Ghana govment official deny allegations

Professor Frimpong Boateng in dia leaked report claim say Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah plot with some journalists against him as Minister while he dey fight galamsey.

But Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah deny de allegations.

Contrary to claims say he invite journalists to one hotel to plot against de Environment Minister, Mr Nkrumah reacting to de allegations reveal say some organization invite am as guest speaker to event which dey train journalists on financial reporting.

"On February 9, 2020, dem invite me to Dodowa as a guest of Honour to PRINPAG (Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana) event, jointly organized with de Bank of Ghana on financial reporting. This event no be secret.

“De event be workshop to train journalists on how to understand and deepen dia reportage on financial matters in Ghana. De event get nothing to do wit de fight against galamsey, not even remotely," Oppong Nkrumah talk for statement.

He also claim say key party figure, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko call on over some illegal mining issue which dem dey prosecute.