Why goment ask native doctors and spiritualists to register for Anambra

38 minutes wey don pass

Anambra state goment for Nigeria don begin register native doctors and spiritualists for di state.

Goment say di exercise na part of security measures to stop di criminal activities of unknown gunmen and some native doctors wey dey kidnap, kill and collect ransom from dia victims.

Di registration of native doctors na di resolution of di Anambra State Executive Council afta dem discover say some of di native doctors dey help criminals wit assorted charms, state commissioner of information Paul Nwosu tell BBC Pidgin.

Di goment say di registration dey compulsory for all native doctors and spiritualists for di state.

Oga Nwosu say goment also discover say na native doctors dey give gunmen charms to take operate for di state and sake of dat, e don become necessary to count and register dem as practitioners wey go dey under di category of herbalists and spiritualists.

Anambra state goment say although dem appreciate those wey dey add value to health care, yet some dey wey don give criminals confidence to commit terrible crimes like kidnapping, extortion through ransom, beheading, etc.

Recently, security operatives arrest 16 native doctors for some communities for Anambra South Senatorial District.

Nwosu also add say dem also burst shrines for some place wia dem bin dey force natives of a community to take oath say dem go remain silent on top criminal activities.