I bin set out to change di narrative about Nigeria - Hilda Baci

Hilda Baci bin just want make pipo sabi her name, say she sabi cook wen she first think about embarking on dis record breaking cooking mission.

Five years later, di 27-year-old become household name afta she attempt to break Guinness World Record cooking time by one individual.

Di current longest cooking record na 87 hours and 45 minutes.

And na one Indian chef Lata Tondon for Rewa, central India set di record for 2019.

Baci reach one ogbonge 100 hours cooking time afta she spend 4-days, 4- nights dey cook over 100 dishes for di heart of Lagos, South West of Nigeria.

Baci gbab support from all across Nigeria, as celebrities, politicians, and influencers dey ginger her to help her complete di task.