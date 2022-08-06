Nigerians come afta Youtuber Jackie Aina as she name her candle 'Sòrò Sókè'

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Nigeria -American youtuber, Jackie Aina don pull her candle brand comot from market afta Nigerians criticise her move to name di brand ‘Sòrò Sókè’.

Jackie Aina beauty and cosmetic brand bin release a set of scented candle to celebrate her 35th birthday.

Di collection bin dey available in four fragrances and one of dem na Sòrò Sókè.

Di name don cause plenty gbas-gbos for Nigeria social media space as di word Sòrò Sókè dey associated wit one police brutality protest wey shake di kontri for October 2020.

Di youtuber later come out to tok sorry and say dem stop di production of di candle immediately.

“As brand owner of di FORVR mood, I sabi say e severely hurt members of di Nigerian community as I name my candle Sòrò Sókè.

“We miss di mark on am and e no go eva happun again.” she tok.

She say dem accept wit full responsivity and sabi di gravity of di error.

“To dat effect, we go pull di candle from di market and production immediately.

“I apologise for di hurt wey dis don cause and I thank una for holding us accountable.”

Why di name of di candle vex Nigerians?

Di tori of 2020 EndSars movement from Nigeria wey cause di goment to agree say Police need reform, no go dey complete without di word "Sòrò Sókè" and im sibling "Sòrò Sókè werey" - as di two of dem dey go together like 5 and 6.

'Soro soke werey' na Yoruba words wey mean open your mouth (soro) and tok loud (soke) craze pesin (werey).

Di Nigerian youths use dis slang to take ginger demsef to comot, do peaceful protest and raise dia voice over police brutality and oda injustice wey dem don see. Online and offline, di youths say dia generation na di 'Sòrò Sókè' generation.

Sòrò Sókè na remembrance of darkened time for Nigeria history.

During di End Sars protest, di youths protest for major cities and towns against police brutality and dem use di slogan 'Sòrò Sókè',

Many youths dey arrested and some fit still dey police custody.

As di agitation for police reform still dey active for Nigeria social space, to use slogans and hashtags like Sòrò Sókè don become sensitive to Nigerians.

Many pipo wey criticise Jackie Aina, believe say for her to name di candles Sòrò Sókè, e mean say she dey trivialise di lives wey dem lose during di protest.

Wetin be Endsars?

#Endsars na di hashtag wey trend as youths take over di streets for October 2020 to protest police brutality and bad treatment by di Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

Di protest kick off on October 8 peacefully and continued for days, but later turn bloody as hoodlums take over di protest begin destroy public and private property nationwide.

Amnesty international say dem kill over 50 pipo during di protest. Human right watch say at least 15 pipo die for shooting wey happun on 20 October, 2020 for Lekki tollgate inside Lagos.

Wetin di protesters bin wan achieve?

Protesters enta street unto say dem want make goment ban di special police squad wey dem dey call SARS.

Dem accuse SARS say dem dey brutalize young pipo anyhow, dey collect and search phones by force and extort moni from dem.

Di youths carri placards, dey sing anger song. Dem visit many govnors offices nationwide to drop dia complaints and demand for change.

Dem block di Lekki tollgate wey dey for Lagos say motor no fit pass until goment answer dem. Youths also block plenti oda major locations across Nigeria including di Ojota bridge for Lagos, Berger Bridge for Abuja, Okigwe road roundabout for Imo state.

Dis demonstrations later yield positive result as President Buhari order di disbandment of di police unit "wit immediate effect".

Who be Jackie Aina?

Di 35-year-old don dey associated wit makeup since her teens and professionally enta di industry for 2009.

She start her makeup and beauty YouTube channel for 2009, and e don since gada over 3.56 million subscribers.

Dem born her for Los Angeles, USA, but she be Nigerian descent.

Aina get African-American mama, and her papa na from Nigeria.