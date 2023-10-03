Opposition parties lead demonstration calling for sack of bank of Ghana govnors over mismanagement allegations

Author, Komla Adom

Role, Senior Journalist, BBC News Pidgin

Reporting from Reporting from Ghana

one hour wey don pass

At least five opposition parties and pressure groups for Ghana hit di streets over wetin dem say be poor handling of di bank of Ghana.

Di citizens dey call for di sacking of di govnors of di bank, Dr. Ernest Addison den im deputies Elsie Awadzi and Dr. Maxwell Afari.

Di central bank record $5.4b loss for 2022, in a year.

Among di tins wey di bank spend plenty moni for be travel costs for management staff, replacement of computers and payment for electricity bills.

Di bank for im annual report also tok say dem spend some of di moni to train dia staff and dem fuel vehicles of di staff also.

But di opposition parties den oda civil society groups say di central bank mismanage di moni and so di president must sack di govnors.

Anoda reason pipo vex for di bank be say dem dey construct new building for $250m at a time wey di kontri dey economic crisis.

Di minority for parliament say di building project “be misplaced priority.”

Tok tok pesin for di minority side for parliament Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson say “dis na reckless use of di taxpayer im moni.”

Im also tok say di justification wey di central bank and di govnor give for di loss dem make no dey make sense.

Di bank explain say dem make di huge loses sake of debt distress, depreciation of di currency den inflation.

Di bank also add say “liquidity crisis don happun” as dem intervene wey dem lose $500m in reserves”.

As di kontri go di IMF for support, “di central bank restructure di total goment debt wia im continue to support di economy make e run”.

Di domestic debt exchange programme (DDEP) den impairment for cocobod loans also make di bank record di GHC 60b ($5.4b) loss.

Na so di minority MPs, members of oda opposition parties like APC, PPP, PNC, GUM den oda pressure groups hit di streets dey protest.

Dia plan na say dem go #OccupyBoG premises until say di govnors go resign, but police tok dem say dem for no go close to di bank building sake of na security zone be dat.

Di protesters march through some of di principal streets take go around di bank of Ghana office where dem go present one petition give di officials.

Conveners for di demo say if dem no hear anytin after a few days, dem go take dis protest go anoda level.

Plenty police don dey street dey monitor di demo.

Di #OccupyBoG protest dey happun two weeks since one three-day youth protest for di kontri - #OccupyJulorbiHouse - wit protesters calling for better healthcare, good governance, better roads, accountability of di goment and many oda tins wey dem say no dey go on well for Ghana.