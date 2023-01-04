How Mr Macaroni, Falz and Remote 'surprise' make dream of dis cerebral palsy warrior come true

Wia dis foto come from, @DREAMMACHINENIGERIA @FALZTHEBAHDGUY/INSTAGRAM Wetin we call dis foto, Remote, Falz and Mr Macaroni make Adebolu Adejobi dream come true

Di tori of Adebolu Adejobi wey be cerebral palsy warrior show say your dreams fit come true if pipo believe in dem.

One of Adebolu dream na to meet content creator and actor Mr Macaroni, award-winning singer Falz and skit maker Remote. Im dream come true as one non-profit organisation Dream Machine Nigeria facilitate im meeting wit dis pipo wey be Adebolu icons.

Di video of dia meeting go viral.

Adebolu meet content creator 'Remote'

For one emotional video wey di organisation share on dia Instagram page for December 2022, Remote surprise Adebolu wey siddon for di passenger side of one car.

Just like di way e dey appear inside im skit, Remote wear suit and carri English textbook wey im dey use to represent im bible and knock on di glass. Adebolu dey overwhelmed wit joy wen e see im icon.

Di skit maker also gift am some bundles of naira notes.

For anoda scene inside di video, Adebolu hug im icon passionately and im reveal say im feel amazing to meet di skit maker.

Mr Macaroni and Falz surprise Adebolu

For 2 January, Adebolu receive anoda surprise, and dis time na from Mr Macaroni and Falz wey also be im icons.

Di celebrities visit di cerebral palsy warrior for im house wit gifts and moni.

For inside di video wey Mr Macaroni share for im social media page, e say dem decide to give Adebolu New Year surprise and di boy respond say na big surprise dem give am so.

Di celebrities spread love for Adebolu house as dem take fotos wit im family and di boy no fit hide im excitement sake of say im finally meet wit im icons.

Who be Adebolu Adejobi?

Wia dis foto come from, @FALZTHEBAHDGUY/INSTAGRAM Wetin we call dis foto, Adebolu Adejobi dey overwhelmed wit joy afta im meet im icons

Adebolu Adejobi na nineteen-year-old boy wey be advocate for pipo wey dey live wit or witout disability.

Na im be di overall best student for Senior School Certification Examination for Ajayi Crowther Senior Memorial School for 2021.

For one video wey Dream Machine Nigeria post for dia Instagram page, Adebolu no fit hide im excitement as im announce say im don gain admission to Bells University to study Biomedical Enigeering.