Man City 3-1 Liverpool, Live updates

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

1 April 2023, 12:41 WAT New Informate 17 minutes wey don pass

Manchester City go dey hopeful of returning from di international break on a high today as dem welcome Liverpool to di Etihad Stadium for di Premier League early kick-off.

Much of di talk ahead of di match dis weekend dey around star striker Erling Haaland.

Di Norwegian talisman gatz withdraw from international duty due to a groin injury.

Haaland no feature in training on Thursday but for im pre-match press conference, Pep Guardiola refuse to rule di striker out of di game, instead saying im go wait until di end of Friday session to decide on Haaland fitness.

However, despite feeling much better, Guardiola don decide not risk di striker.

Anoda player wey no go play na Phil Foden. Di Englishman undergo surgery to remove im appendix.

Second Half

68mins: Riyad Mahrez produce lovely chip pass into di box, but one of di opposition players cut am out. Manchester City earn corner.

67mins: Manchester City players dey exchange short passes wit dem sef. Dem dey gain possession.

65mins: Mohamed Salah deliver promising cross into di box, but dem clear am.

63mins: Riyad Mahrez send a chip pass into di box, but Alisson intercept di ball.

59mins: Kevin De Bruyne produce quality cross into di box, but di opposition defence intercept di ball.

55mins: Cody Gakpo receive pass inside di box and send a dangerous shot in on goal.

Man City 3-1 Liverpool

54mins: GOAL! Ilkay Gundogan score di 3rd for city

52mins: Ilkay Gundogan try to pass di ball into di penalty area but dem block am.

50mins: OFFSIDE. Ref catch Cody Gakpo offside.

49mins: Jack Grealish escape without any punishment from di referee afta using excessive force to foul im opponent.

47mins: GOAL! Kevin De Bruyne make am 2 for City

46mins: Second Half don start

First Half

Man City 1-1 Liverpool

45+2mins: HALF TIME

45+2: We go get 2 mins of added time.

44mins: OFFSIDE against Kevin De Bruyne

43mins: Ref Simon Hooper blow foul against Cody Gakpo.

42mins: Mohamed Salah make a run beyond di last defender, but e enta offside.

40mins: Riyad Mahrez attempt to find one of im teammates wit a fine lofted pass, but di defence react well to block am.

37mins: Trent Alexander-Arnold cross into di box from near di side line

35mins: Simon Hooper blow his whistle afta Rodri kick opponent legs instead of di ball.

33mins: YELLOW CARD for Rodri

31mins: Riyad Mahrez play through ball inside di box, but e too strong and Alisson intercept am.

Man City 1-1 Liverpool

28mins: GOAL! Julian Alvarez equalise for Manchester City.

26mins: Another attempt to send di ball beyond di defence by Kevin De Bruyne dey cleared to safety.

22mins: Riyad Mahrez chop space inside di box after collecting pass, but di chance dey wasted.

Man City 0-1 Liverpool

17mins: GOAL! Mohamed Salah score for Liverpool.

11mins: Rodri gets on end of a pass on di edge of di penalty area and shoot towards di middle of di goal.

9mins: Ilkay Gundogan send a chip pass into di box, but Alisson dey quick to intercept di ball.

7mins: Fabinho trip an opposition player and Simon Hooper signal a foul.

5mins: Manchester City players dey exchange short passes in dia attempt to create a shooting opportunity.

1min: Game don start

Man City vs Liverpool Line ups

Liverpool line up: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Jota, Salah, Gakpo.