How heart condition force Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu to retire

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

10 October 2022

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu don dey forced to retire from football for di age of 24 because of hereditary heart condition.

Di Premier League club tok say Mwepu go dey for "extremely high risk of suffering potentially fatal cardiac event" if e continue to dey play.

Mwepu recently fall sick on one trip with di Zambia national team to Mali.

E no fit train afta e land for West Africa last month and spend four days for hospital.

Mwepu do test on im return to England and Brighton tok say di results mean say di "only option" na for am to retire.

"Dis test don conclude im illness na due to one hereditary cardiac condition, wey manifest later in life and dem no bin detect am for di regular cardiac screening wey e dey do," Brighton tok for one statement.

"Sadly, dis fit worst more-more by playing sport so dem advise Enock say di only option, for di sake of im own safety, na for am to stop playing football."

Mwepu tok say e dey retire with "sadness", adding say e don live im dream by reaching di Premier League but dat "some dreams come to an end".

"Dis na, however, not di end of my involvement for football, I plan to stay involve in some capacity," e tok for one statement on twitter.

Di versatile player join Brighton from Red Bull Salzburg on four-year deal for fee wey report say na £18m for July 2021.

E score three goals in 27 appearances for di club and di last time e play na for di 5-2 win over Leicester City for September.

Brighton head of medicine and performance Adam Brett say: "Na terrible blow for Enock, but e gatz to put im health and im family first and dis na di right choice, however difficult e dey to quit di game wey e love.

"If for instance dis na Enock career and na decision wey pesin no fit take lightly, we don take our time to dey as thorough as possible, complete advanced cardiac investigations and collabo with clinical experts to gain di best second opinion for Enock.

"We go dey help am make sure say di condition dey managed with di appropriate treatment for am to otherwise live long and healthy life."

Mwepu younger brother Francisco, 22, na also professional footballer for Austrian side Sturm Graz.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Enock Mwepu last play for Brighton for dia win against Leicester for September

Heart problems affecting professional athletes no dey usual but no be strange news.

Manchester City all-time record goalscorer Sergio Aguero retire from football for di age of 33 afta experiencing chest discomfort, less dan six months afta joining Barcelona.

For December 2019, dem diagnose former Manchester United defender Daley Blind with heart condition but e return to playing afta e undergo implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) fitted.

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen also undergo ICD fitted afta im suffer cardiac arrest as e bin dey play for Denmark for Euro 2020. Fabrice Muamba collapse wen im heart stop during one game for 2012, while Cameroon midfielder Marc-Vivien Foe die afta collapsing during one international match for France for 2003.