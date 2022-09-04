Lagos building collapse: How Lekki seven storey building fall down - Fotos

How Lekki seven storey building collapse for Lagos - Fotos

Wia dis foto come from, NEMA Wetin we call dis foto, S﻿even storey building wey dey under construction collapse for Lagos state

Seven Storey building collapse dis morning for Lekki area of Lagos, Nigeria commercial capital.

Di house wey bin dey under construction fall down at about 3:15am on Sunday 4th September.

Di site wey dey Oba Idowu Oniru Street by Avi Maria hospital close to sand field bus stop, bin dey sealed before e collapse.

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency [LASEMA] tell BBC Pidgin say search and rescue dey on going with heavy duty equipment.

Two deadi bodies don dey recovered from di collapsed building as at wen dis report land awa domot.

Rescue operations still dey go on to bring out those wey still dey trapped under di rubbles, NEMA tell BBC Pidgin.

Di National Emergency Management Agency spokesperson for di South-West Ibrahim Farinloye say dem suspect say about six pipo dey trapped.

LASEMA say di Lagos State Building Control Agency bin seal di building sake of errors before e collapse.

Lekki building collapse fotos

Lagos buildings and frequent collapse

Tori of building collapse for Lagos state na something wey don dey occur too frequently.

J﻿ust for 2022, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) don record more than six incidents.

For July, one two-storey building collapse to ground zero for Oke Arin street, Ilupeju, Palmgroove.

LASEMA confam say nobody die for di incident but one adult male sustain injury.

Investigation reveal say di incident happun sake of poor maintenance plus di building structure don dey old. In May 22, anoda four storey-building collapse for number 4, Alayaki lane, off Freeman Street, Lagos Island.

Four male adults die for di collapse and two pipo dey rescued from di rubble.

LASEMA authorities say dem bin give stop-work order on di property but di owner disobey di order as e begin dey work there for night and weekends.

May 8, two storey building collapse for Somolu area of di state. No casualty dey involved for di incident.

May 7, anoda two story building fall for Ago-Palace Way.

Residents tell LASEMA authorities say di building give signs before e collapse.

Nobody die or dey trapped from di collapse as occupants bin don evacuate di buildings two hours before e fall.

F﻿or February 2022, Lasema confam say three storey building collapse for Yaba area.

Di three storey building wey dey under construction collapse around 3:00pm on Saturday, 12, February.

For early May 2022 , Ebute Metta collapsed building trap dozens and some pipo die, Lagos authorities confam.

Di three-storey building on 32 Ibadan Street, Ebute Metta area of Lagos collapse on Sunday May 1 for night.

On November 1, 2021, one 21-storey building collapse for Ikoyi, Lagos Island.

Di building fall while workers dey inside dey work.

Authorities confam dozens dead for dat November incident.

Disasters like dis dey linked to infrastructural decay or failure to follow building plan, according to officials. And e dey follow wit loss of properties wey dey cost plenty money.