England vs Nigeria match preview, prediction and team news

7 August 2023

Attention don turn to di remaining Round of 16 matches for di Fifa 2023 Women World Cup wia Nigeria go play England.

Di oda match na between co-hosts Australia and Denmark – both games go happun on Monday.

Di ogbonge kweshion na weda Nigeria go fit cause anoda upset for di tournament by beating European champion England to reach di quarterfinals for di first time.

England bin put in a strong performance to finish off diWomen's World Cup group stage and dem dey in good spirits going into dia last-16 tie wit Nigeria - but dem must not lose guard.

Dat na di message from manager Sarina Wiegman, wey no want make her side quick comot afta wetin happun to di USA, Germany, Canada and Brazil.

Nigeria, 11-time African champions, rank 36 places lower dan England and neva go pass di quarter-final stage for di Women's World Cup.

Meanwhile England win Euro 2022 last summer and be like di favourites to win di tournament for Australia and New Zealand.

Di game bewtwen Nigeria and Englan dey happun on Monday game in Brisbane (08:30 BST kick-off).

"Wetin we don see for dis tournament say nothing dey easy," Wiegman tok. "Di growth of di game don show for dis tournament.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, England win all dia three group games for di Women's World Cup dis year

'People outside of Africa dey shocked'

Nigeria, ranked 40th in di world, finish second for di group and dey unbeaten in di tournament as dem even keep two clean sheets.

Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala neva play 90 minutes as she return to full fitness sake of injury, but she come from di bench to score Nigeria winner against Australia and she dey available.

She fit play a key role for Randy Waldrum side, wey come through a group wit Olympic champions Canada, co-hosts Australia and first timers Republic of Ireland.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Asisat Oshoala na two-time Champions League winner wit Barcelona

"Already wit wetin we don achieve, Nigeria dey ginger," Waldrum tok. "I no tink say pipo bin expect us to qualify from di group wit di results wey we get.

Waldrum say Wiegman don do "great tins" since taking over di Lionesses but insist say "plenty talent dey" for African football so England must dey concerned.

Nigeria, wey be di third-lowest ranked nation wey remain for di competition, dey hope to become di first African team to win a knockout match for di Women's World Cup.

Brown-Finnis prediction

Former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis dey predict di outcome of all 64 games for Australia and New Zealand:

She say di way dis World Cup don go appear to don open up easier path to di semi-finals dan England probably expect. Germany and Brazil don comot, so di winner of dis tie go play Colombia or Jamaica next.

E go dey foolish to tink am far ahead, though, becos dem must first go pass Nigeria wey dey hard to score agaisnt. Dem no fit take anytin for granted.

Nigeria go lose possession, so England go see a lot of di ball as dem do against China, but Nigeria dey stronger for back and di Lionesses go need to dey careful of dia threat on counter attack.

England don play against plenty teams like dis before, though, and dem go dey ready.

Di Lionesses get so many attacking options now, and I feel like dem go use tactics break Nigeria down.

Brown-Finnis prediction: 2-0