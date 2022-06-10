Why Wike goment wan sue Amaechi, Cole for assets

Why Wike goment wan sue Amaechi, Cole for assets

Rivers State Govnor wan sue former govnor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi for alleged sale of di state assets.

Nyesom Wike give di order ontop wetin im call 'di illegal financial dealings'.

Wike want di new State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to begin di prosecution.

Apart from Amaechi, di State APC governorship candidate Tonye Cole dey accused.

Di govnor give Prof. Zacchaeus Adango di marching order on Friday as e swear in three new commissioners.

Adango take oath as di new Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

Wike tell am for Goment House Port Harcourt say Rivers pipo need to know wetin actually happen.

E tok about di $50 million dollars wey disappear from di State account without proof of business to show wia e go.

"Attorney General, we dey at a critical period wen pipo wan know wetin di State go do...

"...with di Judicial Panel of Inquiry after di Supreme Court judgement on am.

Luckily, you come at di right time wen we don begin criminal charges against di former govnor (Amaechi), Sahara Energy, Tonye Cole and di rest of them.

“Make pipo see wetin happen to our money." E tok

Wike swear in three new commissioners including di Attorney General and commissioner for justice

Wetin be dis panel of inquiry?

Wen Govnor Wike resume office in 2015, di State Goment set up judicial panel of inquiry.

Na to investigate di activities di former Govnor Chibuike Amaechi.

Dis na with regards to di sale of some State owned assets.

Di judicial panel wey Justice Omereji head get mandate to investigate di sale of di 150 Mega Watts gas turbine for Omoku;

Afam 360 MW Gas Turbine; Trans-Amadi 136 MW Gas Turbine and di 75 MW Gas turbine in Eleme;

Monorail Project; di sale of Olympia hotel; and non-execution of di contract for di construction of Justice Karibi-Whyte hospital.

Dis afta Wike goment allege say di Amaechi administration don pay $39.2m to di contractor.

Di judicial panel at di end of dia investigation submit report and recommendations to di State Goment.

Di report indict some pipo and dis come make di State Goment come up with a White Paper Report.

Sake of dis, di former Governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi go Court to challenge di panel of Inquiry investigation from di State High court to di Court of Appeal.

Amaechi approach di Supreme Court to give order to prohibit im successor, Gov. Nyesom Wike from investigating im eight-year tenure as Govnor of di State.

Im lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi say di probe na witch-hunt wey wan embarrass and disgrace am because of im political differences with im successor.

E pray make di Court set aside di recommendations of di Judicial Panel of Inquiry and di White Paper wey di Goment do.

Governor Wike direct di State Attorney General to prosecute former Governor Amaechi, Cole for N96billion fraud

Supreme Court dismiss Amaechi appeal

On 27 May, 2022 di Supreme Court unanimously dismiss Amaechi appeal.

Justice Adamu Jauro wey lead di seven member panel of justices to deliver di judgment, dismiss di appeal because e lack merit.

Di apex court uphold di judgments of di High Court of Rivers State and dat of di Court of Appeal wey bin don dismiss di same suit because e no get substance and merit.

Di court also ask di former Governor to pay di respondents N1 million.

‘Supreme Court don vindicate me' - Amaechi

Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi na di former Minister of Transportation and APC Presidential aspirant

But Amaechi on 27 May, 2022 say di Supreme Court judgement vindicate am. For statement e sign, Amaechi say as di Supreme Court dismiss di appeal, dem however say di Judicial Commission of Inquiry na just to investigate.

So nobody, weda Amaechi or anybodi, bin dey on trial before di panel, im add.

And so any indictment from di Commission dey null and void and e no fit stand. E conclude.

'Documents about di N96billion transaction dey free for anybodi to see through FOI Act' - Tonye Cole

But Tonye Cole say nothing dey to tok about di N96billion fraud allegation.

E say because di contracts and all di documents dey.

And members of di public fig get access to am through di Freedom of Information Act (FOI). “Dis na issue wey dey public domain. In oda words, all of una get di Freedom of Information act.

"Di contracts and all di documents dey available for evribodi to see.