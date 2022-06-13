Islamic SHS shooting: Ghana police probe school children protest 'shooting'

Ghana bore for school children protest 'shooting', police investigate

Wia dis foto come from, Ohemeng Tawiah

13 June 2022, 13:55 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Over 20 students for Islamic Senior High School for Kumasi land hospital after police attempt to disperse dem.

De victims be part of students wey allegedly block de Abrepo Junction-Barekese road to protest.

Dem bin go demonstrate against how cars dey knock down pedestrians including some students.

Recent accident wey land of of dia teachers in hospital over de weekend be what bore de students leading to dia protest today.

Local sources wey confirm de incident to BBC Pidgin say de police go de grounds to maintain law and order,.

Dis be after de protest cause heavy traffic build up for over an hour.

'Police 'shoot' tear gas' - Witness

Eyewitnesses to de incident say de police in attempts to disperse de demonstrating students fire tear gas.

In de process of dis attempt to control dem wey allegedly result in injuries on some of de students.

BBC Pidgin speak plus reporters within de region who say parents start dey troop to de school to check de safety of dia wards after news of de incident broke.

Meanwhile, academic work dey on stand still sake of de tensions wey dis cause for de school.

JoyNews reporter Ohemeng Tawiah say Ghana Education Service officials wey visit de incident help to restore calm.

Unconscious students suffer respiratory challenges

Inside videos wey start dey circulate, one go see as some of de students dey unconscious while others dey unstable.

Other students dey try fan dia colleagues in attempts to revive dem from dia semi-conscious state.

Ghana Ambulance Service personnel carry most of de students go hospital for treatment.

Ambulance officials say most of de students dey suffer respiratory challenges sake of de tear gas.

BBC Pidgin reach out to Ashanti Regional Police command for comments but dem no respond.

Sources however say de police dey help calm de tensions after parents start dey worry about safety of dia kids.

Police Reaction to incident

Police officials say start dey investigate de matter wey dem go update Ghanaians.

Ghana Police release statement which say Inspector General of Police dey go Kumasi for “first hand assessment” of de situation.

Meanwhile, police say apart from de students some officers also dey hospitalized.

De statement however no explain what cause de students to go unconscious.