Chelsea make progress on De Ligt mata, Arsenal, Man Utd battle for Dybala

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport Wetin we call dis foto, Paulo Dybala

Chelsea dey make progress for dia attempt to sign Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22, after Juventus soften stance on di price. (CBS Sports, Twitter)

Manchester United dey look to challenge Arsenal for di signing of Paulo Dybala, who be free agent after im Juventus contract expire, while Napoli also dey interested in the Argentina striker, 28. (La Repubblica, via Star)

Manchester City's Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27, tell im agent say he want join Barcelona dis summer. (Sport)

Arsenal dey scheduled to meet Ajax next week as di battle to sign dia Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez intensify, with Manchester Unitedhaving make bid for di 24-year-old. (Athletic)

Manchester United don agree fee with Barcelona for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, but dem still dey negotiate add-ons, and personal terms. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) Juventus go next week complete di free signings of France midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, and Argentina winger Angel di Maria, 34, after dem leave Manchester United and Paris St-Germainrespectively. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter)

Leeds United and AC Milan don make enquiries for Sassuolo's Ivory Coast midfielder Hamed Traore, 22. (Corriere dello Sport, via Yorkshire Evening Post) West Ham neva reach agreement to sign Netherlands winger Arnaut Danjuma, 25, from Villarreal and di deal no dey closer to getting done. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter)

PSV Eindhoven dey keen on re-signing Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 31, from Paris St-Germain. (Eindhovens Dagblad - in Dutch)