Burna Boy make fans jolly wit 'It's Plenty' for Uefa Champions League final

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

33 minutes wey don pass

DI 2022/2023 Uefa Champions League final dey on between Premier League side Manchester City and Seria A side, Inter Milan.

Di final come wit a lot of fanfare and entertainment. No be sake of di clubs wey dey play di game or di players. No be even about di coaches.

Part of wetin dey make di final of any major competition exciting na di shere-were wey dey follow am.

Dis time, Uefa package closing ceremony show to excite fans wey dey stadium and those wey dey watch online and television.

Uefa make di announcement on 16 March and tok say Grammy Award winner Burna Boy go bring im energy and signature soulful vibes to millions of fans ahead of di final wey shele for Saturday, 10 June.

Burna Boy Uefa Champions League performance

Dis year Uefa Champions League closing ceremony see performance from Grammy-nominee and Brazilian singer Anitta.

Anoda pesin wey join Anitta na Grammy Award winner and multi-platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and producer Burna Boy.

Di Nigerian singer perform im hit tracks ‘Last Last’ and ‘It’s Plenty’ for di crowd of spectators for di Ataturk Olympic Stadium for Istanbul.

Inside im silver up and down dress, Burna Boy mount di stage for Istanbul to thrill soccer fans wey dey watch the final.

Burna Boy bin express im excitement for performing in di UCL Final 2023 by saying, “As a huge football fan myself, I know e no fit big pass di Uefa Champions League!

“Dis na why I dey so excited,” e tok.

Na Alicia Keys be di first musical artist to perform in a Champions League Final back in 2016.

One of di most memorable performance, however, happun in 2018 before di Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, wen Dua Lipa, along wit Sean Paul, sing her hit song ‘One Kiss’.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Burna Boy

Who be Burna Boy?

Burna Boy wey im real name na Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu na ogbonge Nigerian artiste wey don achieve a lot for di entertainment industry and also win Grammy Award.

Afta im release Like to Party for 2012, Burna Boy music career begin boom and since den im neva stop to dey give hit afta hit.

Di artiste dey popular not only for Nigerian but across di world sake of im hit songs wey include Last Last, Common Person, It’s Plenty, Ye, On The Low, Bank On It, Alone and many more.

Dem born am for Port Harcourt, di Rivers State capital in di 90s and im manager na im mama identified as Bose Ogulu.

Burna Boy release im first album na L.I.F.E - Leaving an Impact for Eternity wey im release for 2013. Im don release four more album since wey include On a Spaceship, Outside, African Giant, Twice as Tall, and Love, Damini.

Im 2020 album Twice as Tall give am Grammy Award for di Best Global Music Album category for 2021.

For di 63rd Grammy Award acceptance speech, Burna Boy say im win na big win for im generation of Africans all ova di world.

E also tok say im win na lesson to every African say dem fit achieve anytin wey dem set dia mind to achieve.

Dis no be di first time Nigerian artiste go perform for world football stage.

On 23 November, hitmaker and award-winner Kizz Daniel bin perform during di Fifa Fan Festival for di Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Kizz Daniel perform wit live band and thrill many music lovers wit im performance.

Afta Kizz Daniel performance, anoda award-winning Nigerian artiste and hitmaker Davido bin make di kontri proud wen im perform for di 2022 Fifa World Cup final wey shele on Sunday, 22 December 2022.

Davido bin join di duo of Aisha and Trinidad Cardona to perform ‘Hayya Hayya’ (Better Together) at di World Cup final.

Na Davido first public performance since im lose im son Ifeanyi Adeleke wey die of drowning for September 2022.