Tobi Amusan don lose 100m hurdle final

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

24 August 2023, 21:26 WAT New Informate 39 minutes wey don pass

Tobi Amusan don lose her world women’s 100m hurdles crown.

She lose am to Jamaica, Danielle Williams for di ongoing World Athletics Championship for Budapest.

Williams, wey be 30 years bin win for Beijing in 2015.

For dis race Williams win wit 12.43 seconds to beat Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico wey get 12.44secs while Kendra Harrison of di United States carry third wit 12.46.

Di Nigerian athlete finish sixth while 2019 winner, Nia Ali carry last for di final race.

Amusan bin carry first for di 2022 World Championship for Eugene, USA, wit a 12.40 before setting a new world record of 12.12 to beat di 12.20 world record wey Kendra Harrison set for 2016.

For 2023 she miss out on di chance to become di fourth woman to claim at least two gold medals for di women’s 100m Hurdles for di World Championships.

Di pipo wey don achieve am before na Gail Devers and Michelle Perry of USA and also Australian Sally Pearson.

Na di third consecutive final for di Nigerian athlete wey bin compete against Olympic champion, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, Ditaji Kambundji of Switzerland, Devynne Charlton of Bahamas, Kendra Harrison and Nia Ali of USA - Ackera Nugent and Danielle Williams of Jamaica for di National Athletics Centre for Budapest, Hungary.

Despite losing di final, Amusan still remain di world record holder for di women’s 100mH.

For July di Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) bin provisionally suspend di women’s hurdles record holder for missing three drug tests within 12 months – she bin also dey face a two-year ban if to say dem find am guilty.

Di tori worry many Nigerians especially her fans wey dey expect to see her for oda competitions.

But AIU – two days to di Championship for Budapest, Hungary announce say Tobi Amusan dey innocent.

“A panel of di Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, don today find say Tobi Amusan never commit any Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period,” di Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) tok for statement.

“AIU Head Brett Clothier don indicate say di Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) dey disappointed by dis decision and go review di reasoning in detail before deciding weda to exercise dia right of appeal to di Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within di applicable deadline," AIU tok.

Who be Tobi Amusan?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Oluwatobiloba Amusan na Nigerian hurdler.

Dem born her on April 23, 1997 and she from Ijebu-Ode.

She dey school for University of Texas, afta she finish from Our Lady of Apostles Secondary school, Ijebu-Ode.

She finish 4th for di 2020 Tokyo Olympics and she set new African record.

She be Nigeria National Champion and currently rank No 3 for di world.