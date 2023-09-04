How third-year student die for Ghana university during hall week fire stunt

Wia dis foto come from, Male Halls/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, University student die afta fire stunt for school

Author, Komla Adom

Role, Senior Journalist, BBC News Pidgin

Reporting from Ghana

4 September 2023, 11:05 WAT New Informate 6 minutes wey don pass

One third-year student of di Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) don die afta fire stunt for dia school.

Prosper Owusu im body catch fire as im dey perform some ‘ritual’ for di hall week celebration on August 25.

One viral video capture di moment di incident happun den di reaction of di crowd.

For di video, plenty students surround di ‘chief priest’ of di university hall as dem dey chant den sing.

Some of di students wear red shirts as dem dey clap dia hands.

Di video also show Prosper dey hold horsewhip den 'schnapps' - local gin during di start of di procession.

As darkness don fall, wey e come do di fire stunt, as e dey waka for di fire inside, im outfit catch fire.

Na so im body start dey burn wia e dey run dey scream.

Pipo for the procession just dey stand dey watch am as e dey scream say im body dey burn.

Afta di incident, dem rush Prosper go di Komfo Anokye teaching hospital.

Medical pipo start dey treat di severe injuries from August 25.

Anoda video wey capture am for hospital bed show say dem bandage all im body.

E tok for di video say during di procession dem stop for one side wey dem dey do di fire stunt.

“As I dey do am, I hear pipo dey shout say make everybody run.”

Im add say as e turn around, wey e see say im outfit dey burn wit flames.

Despite say di hospital staff dey treat am, Prosper die on September 1, 2023.

Meanwhile, management of di university don comfam say di deceased be part of students of di Opoku Ware (II) hall wey dey perform some activities wen di incident happun.

Di school say dem “rush di victim go hospital immediately.”

Di statement from di school tok say “dem dey investigate di activities for di hall wey cause di fire incident.”

Dem also warn say make students no participate in tins wey go harm dem for campus.

Di university don “express dia condolences give di family, students den friends of di pesin wey die.”

Social media react to di mata in different ways.

As pipo dey say sorry to di students, some dey criticize di motive of di stunts wey dem dey do for university campuses.

In di past, some pipo tok say make dem ban dis activities.

Apart from di stunts, some hall week celebrations dey turn violent wey dey cause destruction to property.

Na so in August 2022, one professor Gordon Awandare, di pro vice chancellor for di university of Ghana tok say make dem “abolish hall den SRC week celebrations for im university.”

Im tok at that time say dis hall week den other celebrations dey make “students misbehave den cause trouble for campus.”

Some universities even try say dem go convert dia all-male halls to mixed halls to deal wit some of di disciplinary issues.

As dis matter happun, di conversation don resurface.