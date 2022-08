Chelsea sign 21-year-old French defender from Leicester City for £70m

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

37 minutes wey don pass

Chelsea don sign French centre-back Wesley Fofana from Leicester City on a seven-year deal.

France Under-21 international, Fofana join Leicester from French side Saint-Etienne for 2020 – since dat time e don make 36 Premier League appearances.

E play just seven league games during di 2021-22 campaign afta e break leg for one pre-season friendly against Villarreal.

How much Chelsea sign Fofana

Chelsea sign di centre-back for £70m plus add-ons.

Fofana initial fee make am di 12th most expensive Premier League signing, but e drop to 13 wen Manchester United complete di £81.3m signing of Antony.

However, im na di third most expensive Premier League defender behind Maguire and Liverpool Virgil van Dijk, wey join di Reds for £75m for 2017.

‘I come Chelsea to win trophies’

"We dey happy say we fit bring one of Europe most exciting talent to Chelsea and further strengthen dat area of our squad, both for dis season and many more to come," Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly tok.

E say Wesley na better defender wey dey promising and e don already prove im sef for Premier League at a young age.

But Fofana say im agree to join Chelsea becos e wa win cup.

"Di two last days dey really big for me and I dey very happy," e tok.

"I come here to win trophies - di Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, everi tin.