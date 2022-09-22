Wetin fit happun if APC, PDP crisis no end soon – Analysts tok

one hour wey don pass

Tunde Ososanya, Broadcast Journalist

Wia dis foto come from, TWITTER/FACEBOOK

As di campaign for di 2023 general elections dey draw near, crisis don dey rock di boat of di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and di opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Former Secretary to di Goment of di Federation, Babachir Lawal don vow to ensure say di APC Muslim-Muslim ticket no succeed for di election as e claim say na wicked plan to divide di north.

“For all lovers of unity for dis kontri, for di north in particular where we dey most affected, dis ticket must neva succeed. And we go make sure say we defeat am so tey nobodi for im right senses go eva tink about am again,” Lawal tok.

Im say no be only im and former Speaker of di House of Representatives, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara dey against di Muslim-Muslim ticket of dia party.

Lawal wey yarn dis one wen im appear on Arise TV on Wednesday, 21 September say dem dey determined to kill di same faith presidential ticket as dem don mobilise dia pipo already.

For im own part, Dogara tok say di adoption of di Muslim-Muslim ticket by di APC na fruitless political effort wey go fail.

Dogara express im views yesterday for Abuja wen im deliver keynote address for one summit wey di Nigeria National Christian Coalition organise.

“I don go great lengths to demonstrate say make di church no waste dia votes or sow same for ground wey no dey productive,” Dogara tok.

Nyesom Wike and PDP crisis

Wia dis foto come from, GOVWIKE/TWITTER

Govnor Nyesom Wike and im team on Wednesday pull out of di Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council sake of say di chairman of di party no wan resign.

Di govnor and im team say di party gaz give di chairmanship position to member from di south since pesin from di north don take di presidential candidate slot.

Di team members include Govnor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, former Governors of Cross River and Ekiti States, Donald Duke and Ayo Fayose, among many odas.

Wetin political analysts tok say fit happun

Lekan Ige wey be political analyst and Port Harcourt based journalist tell BBC Pidgin say dose pipo wey dey stand against APC Muslim-Muslim ticket no dey do am sake of hatred for di party, but sake of say pipo go always get different opinions.

E say e dey up to di All Progressives Congress to solve dia differences and im sure say dem go work towards am ahead of di election.

E say Nigeria no look at religion for 1993 wen dem vote vice presidential candidate of di Social Democratic Party (SDP), Moshood Abiola and im vice presidential candidate Babagana Kingibe, despite say both of dem na Muslims.

“Di party fit draw some kind of knowledge from dat and see how dem fit weave all of dis togeda,” Ige tok.

Ige say protest bin dey wen Abiola choose Kingibe as im running mate but di party work togeda to present di candidates.

E say as for PDP, e dey left for di party to put dia internal mechanism in action to resolve di crisis.

Ige tok say dis na politics and di party go try settle dia differences if dem plan to win di 2023 presidential election.

On di likelihood of defection, Ige say im no see Wike leaving di PDP sake of say politicians dey always look at wetin di new party go offer dem.

“So if im dey decamp to any oda party, wetin dem go offer am? Dem no fit offer am govnorship, dem no fit offer am presidency, dem no fit offer am vice presidential candidacy of di party, except im dey try look for ministerial position, wey im fit get easily for PDP if dem win di presidential election for 2023,” di analyst tok.

Ige tok say anoda reason why Wike no fit leave di PDP before di general elections be say im get govnorship candidate for Rivers State wey im wan deliver.

“An attempt to komot from PDP to anoda party fit jeopardise di chances of im own candidate to win di election. So im no fit dey campaign for PDP govnorship candidate for Rivers State and at di same time you dey campaign for di presidential candidate of either APC or Labour Party, e go sound absurd,” Ige tok.

E say between now and February still dey far and anytin fit still happun, and dem fit come out at di end of di day and tok say na family problem and say dem don resolve am.

“If dem no resolve am, dem dey jeopardise di chances of dia respective political parties to win di general elections for 2023,” Ige add.

‘Wike no be pesin wey PDP suppose dey joke wit’

Anoda political analyst and economist, Sani Bala say to know how di 2023 general election go turn out, pipo gaz consider di strength of of different political parties in terms of pipo wey dem get for elective positions.

Bala say bringing religion and tribalism for politics na im dey kill Nigeria and add say everibodi need one anoda.

“Northern Nigeria need southern Nigeria, and southern Nigeria need northern Nigeria politically, Bala tok.

E say e dey bad say politicians dey use religion and tribe to get vote from di electorate.

About di crisis wey dey rock PDP, Bala say di National Working Committee of di opposition don fail for dia duty to get to di bottom of di mata and resolve am.

E say Wike dey strong politically and im get di financial resources and control of di party for south-south. E add say south-south na geopolitical zone wey go contribute to di winning of di presidential election for either PDP or APC.

“Wike no be pesin wey PDP suppose to dey joke wit. Dem gaz try as much as possible to look at im interest, wetin im dey find. You know say for politics, na all about interest as dem tok say permanent friends and permanent enemies no dey,” Bala tok.

E say for PDP to win di 2023 presidential election, di crisis between Wike and Atiku gaz dey resolved.

Bala say all political parties and dia stakeholders dey look at di loopholes of oda parties and dem go use am improve dia own parties.

E say parties go try get politicians wey dey get problem wit dia own parties and wey dem feel say go dey useful for dem.

According to Bala, if dis individuals decamp and help di party win election, den dem go receive wetin dem agree say di party go do for dem before dem defect.

“Na wetin go happun be dis, if APC dey willing to share dia interest wit Wike, e go likely go APC or remain for PDP and work for APC,” e tok.