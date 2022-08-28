Protests for India over release of 11 men wey gang rape one woman

Protests dey happun across India against di decision of goment to free eleven men wey bin chop life jail sentence sake of say dem gang rape Muslim woman, Bilkis Bano.

Dem also kill Fourteen members of her family during di religious riots for Gujarat state in 2002.

Goment release di men afta dem serve 15 years in prison.

Men and women dey shout slogans urging di goment to reverse di decision to release di rapists.

Indian film star and women's rights campaigner Shabana Azmi tell AFP news agency for di capital Delhi: "Wetin happun wit Bilkis Bano, wetin happun to her family, we no go fit stand dey look as dis tin dey happun to our kontri.

Na wetin make all of us come togeda and raise our voices.""Dis misogyny and patriarchy don grow to much and dem don make am normal to di point wey, now rape don dey normal for pipo," Aditi, a student protester tok.

Separately, more dan 100 retired civil servants bin write to di chief justice of India to say di rapists' release go get a chilling impact on di safety of all women.

Gi Gujarat govment announce di decision to free di convicts on 15 August wen India celebrate dia 75th anniversary of independence.

One video wey don go viral since show di men as dem line up outside di Godhra jail as di relatives dey give dem sweets and touch dia feet to show respect.