Why Nigerians dey sign petition for Brymo to lose AFRIMA

Wia dis foto come from, @BRYMOLAWALE/INSTAGRAM

one hour wey don pass

Ova 10,000 pipo don sign petition for Nigerian singer Brymo to lose im nomination for All Africa Music Award (AFRIMA) as di song writer of di year.

Dis dey come as Nigerians on social media dey vex for di singer wey im real na Olawale Ashimi sake of im comments against di South Easterners for di kontri.

Di South East consist mainly of di Igbo Ethnic group.

Brymo bin retweet one twitter post wey refer to di igbos as 'cowards' and dis one vext many pipo.

Before then im bin don dey cause gbas-gbos on social media afta im suggest say di region neva due for presidency as im dey advocate for im preferred candidate for di upcoming general elections wey dey shele for February.

Many social media users vex so tey one of dem identified as Charles Ogundele launch one petition to stop di singer from winning di 2023 All Africa Music Award (AFRIMA) wey dem nominate am for.

Di All Africa Music Awards , AFRIMA na one annual awards event dem dey use reward and celebrate musical works, talents and creativity around di African continent as dem dey use am promote di African cultural heritage.

Dem nominate Brymo for di category of Songwriter of The Year.

"Im actions na one wey dey spark disunity and hatred for multicultural nation wey Nigeria be," Ogundele tok for di petition.

According to Ogundele, preventing Brymo from winning di award go send strong message to di singer and pipo like im say e no fit always get away wit dis kind ethnic bigotry.

As of di time wey we file di tori, di petition don get ova 10,000 signatures.

Wia dis foto come from, CHANGE.ORG Wetin we call dis foto, Na ova 10,000 pipo don sign di petition against Brymo AFRIMA nomination

Wetin cause di katakata

Di katakata start afta Brymo declare im support for di presidential candidate of di All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Brymo yarn say e no dey advisable to have Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as di kontri president.

E tok say Igbo presidency no fit possible as long as Biafra agitation still dey go on for di southeast.

E advise say na Igbo vice president Nigeria fit get for now and not president.

Many pipo for social media say dis comment no follow.

Despite say many pipo drag am on social media, Brymo no stop to dey tweet anti-Igbo remarks wey make pipo vex more.

Pipo tok say di singer no dey practice wetin im dey preach for im music but Brymo don tok say im no dey sorry.

'I no dey sorry'

For im tweet on 5 January, di talented singer tell Igbo pipo say im no dey sorry.

"Dear easterners, I no dey sorry," Brymo tok.

How Nigerians react

Dis na some of di reactions from social media users wey shook mouth for di mata.

Who be Brymo?

Olawale Oloforo aka Brymo na Nigerian singer, songwriter and author. E start to record music for 1999 wen e still dey secondary school.

Dem born am for May 9, 1986 for Lagos, Nigeria.

For 2010, Brymo become popular wit di song Oleku. E don release six albums since den wit plenti hit songs.

Brymo don win plenty awards wey include:

Songwriter of the Year 'Down', All Africa Music Awards, 2013

Recording of the Year 'Ara', Hip Hop World Awards, 2012

Most Gifted Afro Pop Video of the Year, 'Ara' Channel O Music Video Awards, 2012

Dis no be di first time Brymo go dey trend for di wrong reason.

Last year October, di artiste make one Twitter thread about di alleged beating im receive from pipo wey im claim say fellow artiste 2Baba send to am.

Di singer accuse 2Baba say im send thugs to beat am on top reasons wey im neva still dey sure about.