Di five judges wey go decide Tinubu fate on di 2023 presidential election

Wia dis foto come from, COURTOFAPPEAL.GOV.NG

Di Presidential Election Petition Court go deliver di judgement of di 2023 presidential election petitions on Wednesday 6 September.

Labour Party (LP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and di Allied Peoples Movement (APM) togeda wit dia presidential candidates dem petition di court to cancel di election wey produce Bola Tinubu as president of Nigeria.

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar bin tok say mago-mago full di election and say Tinubu no dey qualified to contest.

Na on di 1st of March Inec bin declare Tinubu as winner of di presidential election wey take place on 25 February.

For di result wey Inec announce, Tinubu get 8,794,726 votes, Atiku wey come second get 6,984,520, while Obi get 6,101,533 and Rabiu Kwankwaso of di NNPP get 1,496,687.

Di five-member presidential election petition tribunal begin dey sit for di Court of Appeal complex for Abuja on 8 May.

But who be di five judges wey go deliver di judgement wey many pipo don dey anticipate?

Below na dia profile:

Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani

Justice Haruna na ogbonge lawyer wey dey associated wit significant cases

Na Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani dey lead di five-member panel of di Presidential Election Petition Court.

Dem born Justice Tsammani for 23 November 1959 and im come from Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, northeast Nigeria.

E currently dey number 11 on di seniority list of di honourable justices of di Court of Appeal.

Na Justice Tsammani deliver di judgement of di Court of Appeal for Abuja on 4 July 2020 wey affirm di second term election of Govnor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

For October 2021, im lead di three-member panel of di court wey dismiss di suit by di suspended chairman of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, to allow di party to hold national convention wey no go get kasala.

Justice Stephen Jonah Adah

Justice Stephen Jonah Adah no agree make President Goodluck Jonathan rename di University of Lagos to Moshood Abiola University, Lagos

Dem born Justice Stephen Jonah Adah for 13 June 1957 and im come from Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, northcentral Nigeria.

Na im be di presiding justice of di Asaba Division of di Court of Appeal.

E currently occupy number 21 on di seniority list of di honourable justices of di Court of Appeal.

Justice Adah na di second most senior judge on di Presidential Election Petition Court panel.

For May 2012, im nullify provision for di Police Act wey prohibit female police officer from marrying man of her choice witout di permission of di commissioner of police for di command where she dey serve.

E obtain im LL.B degree from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria for 1981. Im later attend di Nigerian Law School for im BL for 1982.

Na im judgement of 25 June 2012 stop former president Goodluck Jonathan from renaming di University of Lagos to Moshood Abiola University, Lagos.

Justice Mistura Bolaji-Yusuf

Wia dis foto come from, COURTOFAPPEAL.GOV.NG

Justice Mistura Bolaji-Yusuf come from Oyo-West Local Government Area of Oyo State, southwest Nigeira. Dem born am on 7 August 1959.

Justice Bolaji-Yusuf come na di only female wey dey di Presidential Election Petition Court panel.

She finish from di Obafemi Awolowo University.

Justice Bolaji-Yusuf currently occupy number 28 on di seniority list of di honourable justices of di Court of Appeal.

Justice Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo

Wia dis foto come from, COURTOFAPPEAL.GOV.NG

Justice Boloukuoromo Moses Ugo na member of di five-member panel wey dey handle di petitions wey dey seek to nullify President Bola Tinubu electoral victory.

Justice Ugo na judge of di Kano State Division of di Court of Appeal.

One fake news for July bin spread say im resign from di Presidential Election Petition Court.

Di 57-year-old legal luminary come from Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, South-south Nigeria.

Justice Ugo na di youngest judge wey dey for di panel of di Presidential Election Petition Court.

E dey number 41 on di seniority list of di honourable justices of di Court of Appeal.

Justice Ugo don also serve for di Bayelsa State High Court before.

E finish im undergraduate studies from di University of Calabar and dem call am to bar for 1990, according to local tori pipo Premium Times.

Im bin attend di Lagos campus of di Nigerian Law School between 1989 and 1990.

Dem appoint am to di Court of Appeal bench on 24 March 2014.

Justice Abba Bello Mohammed

Justice Abba Bello Mohammed come from Kano State, Northwest Nigeria. Dem born am on 19 February 1961.

Dem call am to di Nigerian bar for 1984 and e currently occupy number 68 on di seniority list of honourable justices of di Court of Appeal.

Dem appoint am as di judge of di Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court for 2010.

Afta im serve for about 10 years, dem promote am to di Court of Appeal on 28 June 2021.