Big transfer deals for English Premier League on Monday

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Two of di top six clubs for English Premier League confam new signing to dia squad on Monday.

Manchester City, Arsenal and Leeds do deals for di transfer market while Manchester United reach verbal agreement wit one player

Dis na Transfer deals wey happun for English Premier League today.

Chelsea make progress on De Ligt mata, Arsenal, Man Utd battle for Dybala 4th July 2022

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jesus win four Premier League titles, three League Cups and FA Cup for Manchester City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta complete im fourth signing of di summer.

E sign Brazilian striker Jesus from reigning champions Manchester City for £45m.

Arteta don already bring in midfielder Fabio Vieira, goalkeeper Matt Turner and Brazilian forward Marquinhos.

Arteta say "Belle sweet me say Jesus' don show."

"Di club do good job to recruit player of im stature," e tok.

Jesus, go wear number nine shirt for di Gunners, e leave City afta e spend five-and-a-half years dia.

E make 236 appearances and score 95 goals for dem, winning four Premier League titles, three League Cups and FA Cup.

"Na big deal for me to play for Manchester City," Jesus tok.

"I feel say I don improve pass wen I first come - and to win 11 trophies dey amazing. My four Premier League titles dey special for me.

Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Manchester City sign Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips for £45m

Manchester City sign Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips for £45m.

Phillips wey be 26-year-old England international sign a six-year deal wit di Premier League champions.

Im be Pep Guardiola third summer signing afta di arrivals of Erling Haaland and Stefan Ortega Moreno.

"I dey very happy to join Manchester City. City again prove say dem be di best team for di kontri," Phillips tok.

Phillips, bin make 235 appearances for ova eight seasons for Elland Road, and im bin still get two years left on im Leeds contract.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has agreed in principle to sign for Manchester United on a free transfer.

Christian Eriksen (Manchester United)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Eriksen short-term contract for Brentford end last month

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen don agree to sign for Manchester United on a free transfer.

Eriksen short-term contract for Brentford end last month.

Tori be say Eriksen for return back to Thomas Frank side, but di temptation of playing for United been dey too big to turn down.

Na three-year contract na im United dey prepare for Eriksen, wey still need to do im medical for Old Trafford.

Eriksen fit be United and new manager Erik ten Hag second signing of di summer transfer window, wit Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia undergoing a medical for Carrington ahead of im move.

Di Dane bin return to di English top flight when im join Brentford for January afta im release from Serie A club Inter Milan.

Joao Palhinha (Fulham)

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Fulham sign Portugal defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha from Sporting Lisbon on a five-year deal

Fulham sign Portugal defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha from Sporting Lisbon on a five-year deal for a reported fee of around £17m.

Di 26-year-old na Fulham boss Marco Silva first signing since gain promotion to Premier League for May.

Palhinha bin help Sporting reach di Champions League last 16 last season.

"Na big opportunity for me, for my career to play for wetin- for me – be di best league for di world," e tok.