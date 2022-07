Kano Court sentence school owner to death for murder of Hanifa Abubakar

High court for Kano don sentence Abdulmalik Tanko wey be proprietor of Noble kids academy to death by hanging for di murder of im 5 year old student Hanifa Abubakar wey happun for January.

Judge Sulaiman Na Abba also sentence Hashim Isyaku wey help bury her remains to death by hanging.