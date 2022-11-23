How Japan beat Germany for di first time in history

23 November 2022, 14:03 WAT New Informate 3 hours wey don pass

Japan win Germany 2-0 for dia opener for di 2022 World Cup for Qatar.

Both teams wey dey for Group E meet each oda for Khalifa International Stadium.

D﻿is na di first time wey Japan go beat Germany for World Cup, and dis one mean say na historic victory for di Asian kontri.

Na four times Germany don win di World Cup (as both Germany and West Germany).

Dem don also be runners-up four times. Germany don also win di European Championship three times and dem don also be runners-up three times.

Dem bin head to Qatar to prove a point afta dem finish bottom of dia group for Russia four years ago - dat na dia earliest World Cup exit in more dan 80 years - before dem lose to England in di last-16 for Euro 2020. But dis point wey dem wan prove turn anoda tin for di hand of Japan.

Di 2022 World Cup na Japan seventh consecutive World Cup appearance and dem don reach di last-16 three times, including wen dem co-host di tournament for 2002.

H﻿ow di game take happun live

S﻿ECOND HALF

90+9 mins: FULL-TIME

Germany 1-2 Japan

JAPAN DON DO AM!!

90+8 mins: Japan clear di corner. Ogbonge defensive header.

Few seconds na im remain.

90+8 mins: Great defending!

One Japan head just divert di ball away from Manuel Neuer before Niklas Sule effort for a corner.

90+5 mins: CLOSE!

Dem head one high ball to Leon Goretzka, but im first-time effort go off di post!!

90+4 mins

Antonio Rudiger shoot from from 35 yards.

Well over.

90+3 mins:Wetin dey happun for here? Germany dey scream for penalty as Niclas Fullkrug go down in di box.

Di referee no gree.

90 mins: Final roll of di dice for Germany as 18-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko come on for Serge Gnabry to become di youngest player to play for dem at a World Cup.

SEVEN minutes go dey added.

Plenty of time for late drama.

88 mins: Japan dey vex, dem dey claim penalty as one of dia players go down under one challenge by Antonio Rudiger for di box.

Coach Hajime Moriyasu even run down di touchline to appeal to di official, but dem no give dem anytin.

87 mins : Japan neva beat Germany before.

Dem get three minutes plus stoppage time to hold on to wetin go be victory.

83 mins: GOAL!

Germany 1-2 JapanTakuma Asano. OH MY WORD!!

81 mins: Di stadium dey bounce now - and na all di noise from Japan fans.

Any of di teams fit grab a late winner?

80 mins: SUBSTITUTION

How Germany take respond? Dem start wit anoda double sub as Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala dey replaced by Niclas Fullkrug and Mario Gotze.

75 min: GOAL!

Germany 1-1 Japan

Ritsu Doan score

Dem don get anoda chance - and dem don take am!!!

74 min: GREAT SAVE!

What a save Manuel Neuer!

Junya Ito chest di ball down in di box and fire one shot wey take deflection before Germany number one palm am away.

Hiroki Sakai kon blaze di rebound ova di bar.

Dat na Sakai last touch as well. Dem replace am by Takumi Minamino.

73 mins: Tins dey get lively now. Wataru Endo put in some challenges to try and launch one Japan counter before im win free kick.

70 mins: GREAT SAVES

Japan dey hang on here – dis na sake of Shuichi Gonda four saves!

Im deny Jonas Hofmann and Serge Gnabry three times back to back.

67 min: SUBSTITUTION

Double sub for Germany as Kai Havertz and Thomas Muller dey replaced by Jonas Hofmann and Leon Goretzka.

66 mins: One corner to di far post find Kou Itakura, but Nico Schlotterbeck clear di header wey im put inside di six yard box.

Japan dey slowly work dia way into dis game.

63 mins: Lovely skill from Jamal Musiala as im dance away from Ko Itakura and lure di Japan player into a foul.

Na Musiala be di best player on di pitch so far.

62 mins: Uncommon break for Japan wey allow Takuma Asano shoot di ball ova di bar from just outside di area.

E suppose show show more composure for dia.

60 mins: Jamal Musiala set up Ilkay Gundogan for one central position on di edge of di box, but im low shot no dey successful.

56 mins: SUBSTITUTION

Double change for Japan as Takuma Asano and Kaoru Mitoma enta for Daizen Maeda and Yuto Nagatomo.

55 mins: Na di Germans dey look di most likely to score right now.

David Raum play di ball through to Kai Havertz, but goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda just manage to get a touch on di ball to divert am away from danger.

Dem blow sake of offside, and na Havertz. But di replay suggest say no be offside.

51 mins: Jamal Musiala skip past one, two, three, four Japan defenders inside di area but im shot fly ova di bar!

47 mins: Nico Schlotterbeck run towards di area and pass to Serge Gnabry, wey shoot di ball to di top of di bar.

46 mins: Kick-off!

Germany 1-0 Japan

Na Japan start di second half.

FIRST HALF

45+5 mins: Half-time

Germany 1-0 Japan

Referee blow di half-time whistle.

Japan bin start well but lack of concentration from Shuichi Gonda give Germany one penalty, wey improve dia playing.

45+4 mins: No be goal! Na offside. Anoda escape for Japan

No goal. Anoda escape for Japan.

45+4 mins: Video Assistant Referee. VAR dey go check am out.

45+4 mins: Kai Havertz put di ball inside di net - but shey na offside?

45+2 mins: Japan look desperate for di half-time whistle. Dem no fit escape from di edge of dia own penalty area at di moment.

45 mins: Great skill from Jamal Musiala as im skip away from two challenges on di edge of di box, but im shot dey always rise and e go ova di bar.

Dem go add four minutes at di end of dis half, wey dey conservative compared to wetin we don see so far for dis tournament.

42 mins: Germany dey look dangerous now. Anoda flowing move see Thomas Muller tee up Joshua Kimmich, but im effort go ova di bar.

37 mins: Four players dey forward for anoda rapid counter-attack, but Takefusa Kubo cross from di right dey poor.

Im get three players in blue to aim for dia. Di final pass dey let Japan down at di moment.

Wetin we call dis foto, Germany team dey celebrate

33 mins: GOAL!

Germany 1-0 Japan

Ilkay Gundogan SCORE.

Ilkay Gundogan send Shuichi Gonda di wrong way to give Germany di lead!

31 mins: PENALTY TO GERMANY!

Shuichi Gonda make David Raum fall and di referee point to di spot!

29 mins: One decent move from Germany find Ilkay Gundogan for space 25 yards from goal, but Shuichi Gonda easily save di player first-time shot.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Daizen Maeda of Japan score dia first team first goal wey dem later rule as offside

22 mins: Joshua Kimmich shoot ball from distance wey Shuichi Gonda punch away diving to im right. Di offside flag kon deny di Germans as dem look to seize on di rebound.

17 mins: First chance for Germany.

Antonio Rudiger rise for di far post to meet one corner, but im header go wide off di post.

Goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda go even catch am sef.

12 mins: Jamal Musiala look to get in behind di Japan defence down di left, but Wataru Endo tackle am and clear am out for a throw.

8 mins: Dem cancel goal.

Daizen Maeda shoot di ball inside di net but dem rule am out as offside. Na rapid counter-attack by Japan afta dem win di ball for di midfield. Junya Ito den put one dangerous ball across for Maeda to tap home, but e no dey successful.

2﻿ mins: Na bright start by Germany as Serge Gnabry attempt to wave im way through di entire Japanese defence, but e no dey successful.

1 min: Di referee Ivan Barton blow whistle and match start. Germany na dem kick-off.

K﻿ICK OFF!

Germany 0-0 Japan

Germany line-up

1 Neuer

15 Süle

2 Rüdiger

23 Schlotterbeck

3 Raum

6 Kimmich

21 Gündogan

10 Gnabry

13 Müller

14 Musiala

7 Havertz

Substitutes

4 Ginter

5 Kehrer

8 Goretzka

9 Füllkrug

11 Götze

12 Trapp

16 Klostermann

17 Brandt

18 Hofmann

19 Sané

20 Günter

22 ter Stegen

24 Adeyemi

25 Bella-Kotchap

26 Moukoko

Japan line-up

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Daichi Kamada (2nd R) and Japan players warm up before dia FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Germany and Japan for Khalifa International Stadium

12 Gonda

19 H Sakai

4 Itakura

22 Yoshida

5 Nagatomo

17 Tanaka

6 Endo

14 Ito

15 Kamada

11 Kubo

25 Maeda

Substitutes

1 Kawashima

2 Yamane

3 Taniguchi

7 Shibasaki

8 Doan

9 Mitoma

10 Minamino

13 Morita

16 Tomiyasu

18 Asano

20 Machino

21 Ueda

23 Schmidt

24 Soma