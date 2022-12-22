How authorities discover man deadi-body for plane undercarriage afta e land UK from Gambia

Authorities for Gatwick Airport don find one man deadi bodi for di undercarriage of one plane.

Di Tui flight bin travel from Di Gambia capital, Banjul go di airport for West Sussex.

Sussex Police say dem discover di deadi bodi for di airport around 04:00 GMT on 7 December.

Tok tok pesin for di Gatwick Airport say: "Dis na very terrible sad news and our thoughts go out to di family and friends of di dead man."

One Tui tok tok pesin say: "We fit confam say one investigate wit authorities don begin afta dem discover one deadi bodi on one Tui flight from Gambia to London Gatwick Airport on December 7.

"We go like to express our sincere condolences."

Sussex Police say: "Officers dey investigate and dem go prepare report for HM Coroner."

One tok tok pesin for Gambia goment say di man wey no get any identity na black male.

Di 4,444 km journey from Di Gambia to UK dey usually take about six and a half hours on direct flight.

Several cases don occur wia dem find deadi bodi of stowaways or pipo wey hide for undercarriage or stores wey dey under planes for UK.

For 2001, dem find di body of Mohammed Ayaz, 21, from Pakistan, dem find am for car park of one branch of Homebase for Richmond, near Heathrow Airport.

Four years before, anoda stowaway fall from one plane land on one gasworks near di store.

For 2007 dem find di body of one young man for di landing gear of one British Airways plane for Los Angeles.

For August 2012, dem see anoda man body for di undercarriage bay of one plane for Heathrow afta one flight from Cape Town.

Di next month, Jose Matada, 26, from Mozambique, dem find am for one street for Morlake, west London.