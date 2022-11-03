Pakistan ex-PM Imran don injure afta dem shoot am for one rally

Wia dis foto come from, RAHAT DAR/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

one hour wey don pass

Dem shoot Pakistan former prime minister, Imran Khan and wound am for leg for one attack as im lead one protest march for di eastern city of Wazirabad.

One senior aide tell AFP news agency say na "attempt to kill am", but police neva still fit confam if im be di target.

Members of im PTI party tok say anoda four pipo injure for di shooting.

Oga Khan, 70, bin dey di march on di capital Islamabad to demand sharp elections afta dem comot am from office for April.

Dem don carry di former prime minister go one hospital for Lahore. One party tok-tok pesin say dem hit am for shin.

Anoda party leader, provincial health minister Yasmeen Rashid, say Oga Khan dey stable condition.

Dem later arrest one male suspect, according to Pakistan Geo TV.

Videos don comot wey show Imran Khan wey dey conscious wit a bandage on im right leg as dem dey carry am away inside one motor afta di shooting.

Videos dem share on social media show one PTI member wit bandage on im face and blood on im cloth, dey tok say make pipo pray for Oga Khan and all di pipo wey injure.

Current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemn di shooting and order one immediate investigation.

Oga Khan bin dey lead one protest march – na di second of dat kain rally dis year - for di past seven days - e dey call for new elections.

Di goment don repeatedly tok say e go hold elections next year, as planned.

Last month, Pakistan election commission disqualify Oga Khan from holding public office in a case di former star cricketer describe as politically motivated.