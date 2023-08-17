Who be Michael Olise di player wit Nigerian roots Chelsea wan sign

46 minutes wey don pass

No be tori again say Premier League club Chelsea dey invest in a complete overhaul of dia team.

Since di arrival of new manager Maurice Pochettino di Blues don see a good number of dia players comot from di club. Dem get di highest number of players wey don comot.

But di manager dey restructure di club wit new players – many of dem dey young.

One of di players wey Pochettino dey eye now na Micheal Olise, Crystal Palace midfielder.

Born Michael Akpovie Olise, di Crystal Palace starlet don catch di eye of football fans.

Who be Olise?

Dem born Olise for Hammersmith England on 12 December 2001.

While im father na from Nigeria, im mother na French-Algerian wey make Olise eligible to play for four countries – England, Nigeria, Algeria and France.

Olise begin im football career for very young age as a youth player.

Im don play for different clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City wen im bin dey try to build skills at di international level.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Michael Olise wen e dey play for France U18

Olise bin make hin international debut for France U18s against Qatar Under-23s.

For 2019, France call Olise to join dia team at di prestigious Toulon Tournament wey also make Nigeria invite am come dia squad for di Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

For July 2018, Olise enter Reading Academy scholarship program wia im make debut for di team wia dem play against Leeds United in March 12, 2019. Na from dia im begin dey build im career as e sign a three-year professional contract wit Reading in July 2019.

Na September 2020 im score im inaugural league goal for Reading wia im win awards and nominations including di EFL Young Player of di Season in April 2021.

Olise later become very important part for Reading in di 2020/2021 championship wia im win seven of dia first eight games.

Im feature 46 times throughout di championship wia e score seven goals wit 12 assists.

Na for im 19th birthday im score for 89th-minute against Queens Park Rangers.

Journey into Premier League

Luck begin dey shine for Olise wen im sign five-year contract wit Crystal Palace for July 2021. Na like dat im journey into di English Premier League bin start until wen im come make debut for Crystal Palace on September 11, 2021, wen dem win Tottenham.

As im career dey grow for Premier League, im first goal bin come on October 3, 2021, wen im score for di club from wia dem begin dey notice im skills.

Olise style of play dey very versatile as a midfielder wey dey strong for di left hand attacking side wit quick and exceptional passing ability.

Di kain ability im get to create chances and defense give am different skill.

Olise don score a total of 13 goals for im career as im don also make 143 appearances.