Peak Milk manufacturer tell Christians sori sake of offensive advert

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc wey dey manufacture Peak Milk don apologise give Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and di Christian community sake advert wey dem do.

For di advert, dem use di crucifixion of Jesus Christ to promote dia product for dia social media page on Good Friday.

Di management of di company for one statement on dia Twitter handle on Tuesday, say dem acknowledge di sensistivity of di social media post.

Dem add say dem no intend to exploit di unmatched sacrifice of Jesus Christ and dem don withdraw di social media post.

CAN para for di Milk manufacturer

Sake of di advert, CAN release one statement through dia General Secretary Barrister Joseph Daramola on 10 March and tok say dem find di advert insensitive, offensive and totally unacceptable.

“Good Friday na solemn day for Christians all ova di world, a day we commemorate di death of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, wey dey crucified on di cross for our sins. No be day to be used for crass commercial purpose,” CAN tok.

Dem say di Milk manufacturer action no only dey disrespectful to di Christian faith but also dey insulting to di millions of Christians for Nigeria and beyond.

“We dey deeply disappointed say company of such repute go stoop so low to exploit di religious sentiments of dia customers for profit,” di statement add.

Di Christian body say dem dey consider sanctions against manufacturer including telling dia members and well-meaning Nigerians make dem snub dia products.

CAN for di statement call on di company make dem issue unreserved apology to di Christian community plus withdraw di offensive advert immediately.

CAN add say dem no go tolerate any attempt to trivialise or disrespect di Christian faith.

Oda time business use di death of christ for profit

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc no be di first business to use di purpose of Easter as commercial advert for dia market.

For 2022, Sterling Bank for dia Easter message bin compare di resurrection of Jesus Christ to ‘Agege Bread’.

Dis "easter message" make Christian Association of Nigeria and Christian for di kontri pipo para for di bank Easter message.

For di Easter celebration message, di bank share one post wit di quote, “Like Agege Bread, He Rose” across di social media pages.

Many pipo tok say di post dey insensitive and insulting to Christians and dem demand say make di bank withdraw am and tender apology.