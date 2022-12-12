'I no want do hook up' - 22 year-old female mechanic share her life tori

One young female mechanic wey her name be Joy Stephen Justin don tell BBC Pidgin say she like empower plenti girls wey wan learn her kind of work.

She say she be from Ubodoka local goment for Akwa Ibom state.

Joy wey pipo sabi as pretty mechanic be 22 years old say she get one 'uncontrollable' passion for mechanic work.

“When I bin start dis mechanic work, my girl friend dem dey laff me.

“Dem dey ask me how girl like me go dey do man work, di ones wey dey support me most na my male friends”.

She say na those ones be dey ginger her, “infact na dem dey advertise me dey tell oda pipo say dem get female friend wey be mechanic” Joy tok.

“Mechanic work na something wey me I love since when me I dey small, na sometin wey dey inside my body” she add.

Joy Stephen say e don reach one year wey she don dey learn di work.

When she start, Joy say na Mercedez benz cars she first learn how to repair say but na Japanese cars she dey learn now.

“I sabi change shock, I sabi change camber, I sabi change ball joint infact, everything for di leg, I sabi drop top den mount am back” di young woman tok.

“Wetin remain me now na to pieces engine, work am and mount am by myself sake of say na under my oga supervision I still dey do dat one”, Joy further tok.

She say di first kwesion wye pipo dey ask when dem carry dia car come her oga workshop make for repair, be say wether she go fit do am.

“Na dis one make I dey like my oga sake of say e dey tell dem say I sabi do di work”, Joy tok.

"Some male customers dey disturb me"- Joy

Joy Stephen also tok about hpow some of her oga customers dey ask am out for date an wetin she dey tell dem back.

“Some male customers wey dey come dey ask me out, but I go let dem know say I wan focus my work” she also tok.

“I no want do hook up, if I want do am I for no stress myself to come lie down for dis ground” she further tok.

Joy add say di work na dirty work but since she no do am wit condition and circumstances, she dey do di work by choice.

Joy say when she do her mechanic work she dey find time to take care of herself as she dey protect her body wella anytime she dey work shop.

She explain say afta work she go freshen up and dress well still come do fine girl wey she be.

Joy say wetin she dey plan be say when she finish di mechanic work she want go school to study Mechanical Engineering.

Di young mechanic say afta school she go open her own workshop and empower girls wey want become mechanic like her.

She add say di work wey she dey learn go helep her wella for school sake of say she go dey help her lecturers repair dia cars.