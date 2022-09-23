R﻿iverdale actor Ryan Grantham gbab life sentence say im kill im mama

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Actor Ryan Grantham wey dem bin snap dis picture for 2013, bin get role for Riverdale, Supernatural and Diary of a Wimpy Kid

one hour wey don pass

C﻿anada actor, Ryan Grantham don dey sentenced to life in prison afta im plead guilty to di killing of im mama, Barbara Waite for 2020.

D﻿i 24 year old wey play Jeffery Augustine for di teen drama Riverdale bin collect im prison sentence for British Columbia Supreme Court for Vancouver on Wednesday.

E﻿ bin plead guilty to second-degree murder, afta dem bin first charge am wit first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say im bin also plan to kill Canada Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

G﻿rantham say im shoot im mama for di back of her head as she bin dey play piano for dia house north of Vancouver, na wetin court hear.

'﻿I kill my mama'

F﻿or video wia im shoot for im Go-Pro camera afta di killing, di actor show im mama bodi as im say, "I shoot am for di back of her head. For moments afta, she for know say na me."

E drink beer and smoke weed for hours afta di murder, e pack motor wit three guns, ammunition and 12 Molotov cocktails e bin make.

E﻿ also carry camping supplies and directions go oga Trudeau house for Rideau Cottage.

E﻿ bin drive around 200 kilometres to di town of Hope, before e turn back go one Vancouver police station tell officer say, "I kill my mama".

D﻿ court bin also hear sat Grantham bin consider to commit mass violence for Vancouver Lion Gate Bridge or for Simon Fraser University, wia e bin go school.

A﻿ll dat one na before im turn im car go report imself give police.

W﻿ho be Ryan Grantham

G﻿rantham na former child actor wet show for one episode of CW network hit show Riverdale for 2019.

E﻿ also dey for di fantasy drama Supernatural and e bin also dey for di 2010 feem, Diary of a Wimpy Kid wia im act as Rodney James.

F﻿or di trial, im lawyers argue say e don dey struggle with anxiety and clinical depression and don tok say im wan kill imsef and harm odas for months before im actually kill im mama.

E﻿ dey no go fit apply for parole until im do 14 years for im life sentence.