Wetin Asuu tok about Nigerian students for latest meeting as strike enta indefinite?

Di Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities, ASUU extend im six months old strike to total and indefinite on Monday afta one executive meeting.

ASUU say federal goment never ‘satisfactorily address’ di demands of di union.

For inside one statement wey di union president, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke sign, e say di National Executive Council , NEC resolve to “transmute di roll-over strike to one comprehensive, total and indefinite strike action wey go start from 12.01a.m. on Monday, 29th August, 2022.”

Dem add am say di union don “experience plenti deceit of di highest level for di last five and half years as di federal goment engage Asuu for one fruitless and unending negotiation.”

ASUU address Nigerian students

Wia dis foto come from, LAUTECH

Meanwhile, for di NEC meeting Asuu say dem note wit pain dia concern for di Nigerian students.

Di union say dem empathise wit di students, dia parents, as well as other stakeholders

“Dem also be our wards and foster children and we condemn goment indifference to dia plights.

“ASUU reaffirms im belief in di sanctity of a stable academic system. If e dey within our control, our universities no go shut down for one day!.”

Dem add am say ASUU bin dey forced into taking dis painful decision to prevent members of di Nigerian Children from di ruling class and dia foreign collaborators from further destroying wetin remain of di public universities.

“All of us na victims. We need di understanding, solidarity and sacrifices of all to make sure say every qualified Nigerian youth wey no fit afford di cost of private university education or foreign studies fit get access to quality university education.

“ASUU strikes na to save public education, and make sure say goments use our common patrimony to support quality public university education.”

Meanwhile Federal goment bin don ginger student to cari di union go court.

Minister of Education Adamu Adamu say Asuu must find way to compensate students for wasting dia time wit di strike wey dey go on.

E say make pipo, especially di students no blame federal goment

"Make students wey di strike affect carry Asuu go court to claim damages," e tok.

E also say goment no go agree wit wetin di lecturers wey dey ask for dia six months salaries "even as dem no work."

ASUU also address members wey dey go against dia struggle

Di union say belle no sweet am as “some mischievous Vice-Chancellors and Chairpersons of Governing Councils of State Universities” dey go behind to undermine di current struggle for di various universities.

“ASUU struggles na to save Nigerian public universities irrespective of ownership - Federal or State.

"Di Union views wit all seriousness di fact say di holier-than-thou behaviour of dis university administrators and managers no stop dem from accessing yearly grants of di Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) wey be result of ASUU struggles of di 1980s and 1990s.

None of dia holier-than-thou attitude keep dis invidious individuals from jumping into di next flight to come for project defence each time ASUU struggle don translate into some handsome funds for di revitalization of dia universities (hostels, laboratories, workshops, lecture theatres, etc.).

Dem tok say ASUU go continue dey use all legitimate means at im disposal to protect and defend di interests of dia members for public universities wey fit don dey victimised on di account of di ongoing struggles.

ASUU say goment dey deliberately give wrong informate to di public say dem don resolve dia issue.

“None of di issues wey don force our Union to resume di suspended strike as listed for di December 2020 FGN-ASUU Memorandum of Action (MoA) don dey satisfactorily addressed by di goment to date.

Wia dis foto come from, Ministry of Labour

ASUU strike - Wetin be di demands

Di Union dey vex as Federal Goment dey fail to honour di 2009 agreement evritime.

Recently, dia salary payment platform na im demdey argue about,Federal Govment say make di lecturers use Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS ) but di lectures say na University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) dem want.

ASUU don embark on 8 major nationwide strike between 2009 and 2022

Timeline of di strike since 2009

Wia dis foto come from, ENUGU State University of Science and Technology

2020 ASUU Strike

Di union bin embark on nine-month strike sake of non-payment of allowances to lecturers wey no enrol under di goment payroll system, wey ASUU bin wan replace wit dia own.

2018 ASUU Strike

One three-month strike bin happun sake of poor funding of education and increment of school fees wey goment bin plan.

2017 ASUU Strike

Afta dem sign anoda MoU for September 2017, di union bin suspend dia 36-day strike wey bin happun sake of allegations say goment fail to implement agreement from previous year.

2014 ASUU Strike

One week warning strike bin dey sake of say Nigerian goment no implement di 2009 agreement and one MoU wey dem reach for 2013.

2013 ASUU Strike

University lecturers bin go on strike for about six months as dem demand say make retirement age for professor dey extended to 70 instead of 65, and make goment increase allocation to education from 15% - 20% of di kontri annual budget.

2011 ASUU Strike

2009 agreement wey goment no meet na why di union bin go on a 59-day strike.

2010 ASUU Strike

ASUU bin go on indefinite strike for July 2010 wey last for over five months.

2009 ASUU Strike