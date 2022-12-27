Why South Korea lift ban on adult sex dolls

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Asia Adult Expo 2017

22 minutes wey don pass

South Korean officials don remove di ban on adult-sized sex toys.

Di decision come afta many years of debate over weda di goment bin dey chook mouth and eye inside pipo private lives.

For di new guidelines customs go allow adult-shaped dolls pass, but di dolls resemble childen and minors still dey banned, di Korea Customs Service tok.

Sex toys dey illegal for South Korea?

Sex dolls no dey illegal for South Korea.

However, Customs don seize thousands of dem since 2018.

Officials block di import of life-size sex dolls under one law wey restrict goods wey be like say dem fit spoil di tradition of South Korea and public morals.

Importers first do initial gra-gra as dem cari dia complain go court wia dem ask court to remove di ban for di release of di toys wey customs seize.

Dem say di products no affect di respect wey human being get.

For 2019, di Supreme Court uphold one decision say sex dolls na for personal use and fall under di same category as pornography, wey dey tightly regulated, but legal.

Petition against dolls

Nearly a quarter million, however, pipo sign one petition to stop di import of these dolls into South Korea.

Di pesin wey write di petition wey dem neva still fit identify tok say di dolls fit make sex crimes increase.

Dem settle di mata wen customs officials decide to lift di ban.

Dem tok for statement say dem make di decision afta dem review di recent court rulings and opinions from relevant goment agencies including di Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.

Di decision also allow importers to collect dia dolls wey customs seize back.

Customs officials say e be like say dem still dey hold more dan 1,000 sex dolls wey bin don arrive South Korea over di last four years.

But custom officials say dem go ban di sale of sex dolls wey resemble real pipo, like celebrities.