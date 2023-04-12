Michael Jordan sneakers don sell for $2.2m

Wia dis foto come from, Sotheby's Wetin we call dis foto, Di Air Jordan XIII wey Michael Jordan wia for di 1998 NBA Finals

One pair of trainers wey ogbonge basketballer Michael Jordan bin wear don sell for auction for $2.2m (£1.7m). Dis go make am di most expensive shoe wey dem don sell for world.

Di signed sneakers wey Sotheby bin tok say go make from $2m to $4m na one of di most expensive Jordan tin wey don dey auctioned.

One jersey wey im bin wear for di 1998 NBA finals sell last year for $10.1m.

Di latest sale don mark Jordan as di most valuable athlete for auction of sports wear history.

Brahn Wachter wey be Sotheby oga of Streetwear and Modern Collectable.

Di last record for Jordan shoes happun for 2021, wen dem auction im Nike Air Ships for $1.47m.

Di Air Jordan XIIIs wey sell on Tuesday, na im Jordan wear for im last championship season wit di Chicago Bulls for 1997-98.

Jordan bin dey wear di size 13 shoes wen im score 37 points for Game 2 of di 1998 NBA Finals series, wey carry di Bulls to flog Utah Jazz, 93-88.

Afta dat di Bulls win di championship.

Na Jordan sixth NBA championship and di fifth time e gbab NBA Most Valuable Player.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Sotheby's auction house say afta di Game 2 win, Jordan carry di shoe dash ball boy for dia locker room sake of say im help am find im jacket wey lost.

Di "Bred" (black and red) Air Jordans na di only complete sneakers wey Jordan wia for any NBA Finals wey go dey authenticated, according to Sotheby's.

Jordan bin wear di first Air Jordan shoe for 1984 during im rookie season for di Chicago Bulls.

Di Air Jordan I come become available for sale di next year. So far, dem don drop like 30 different kain models of di Air Jordan.

Jordan win total of six NBA Finals championships, two Olympic Gold Medals and plenti oda accolaades dem.