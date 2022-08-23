Why police arrest bride on her wedding day

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

35 minutes wey don pass

Uganda police don charge four of dia officers wey storm one wedding reception for weekend and arrest di bride.

Dem gbab di bride ontop suspicion plus accuse say she be thief.

Dem charge dem for discreditable conduct.

Police tok-tok pesin Fred Enanga say if dem find dem guilty afta di investigation, e fit lead to dismissal from di force.

Afta dem arrest di bride, dem drive her go one police station for Mbarara, for western Uganda, wia dem detain her overnight. Dem release her on Sunday.

Police say di arrest dey "wrong and based on poor judgement".

"E turn out say wetin suppose be di happiest day of her life end for nightmare," Mr Enanga tok inside statement.

One officer wey get hand for di arrest dey for custody while di oda three still dey hide, di police spokesman tok.

Di theft charge against di bride come afta complaints by her former employer wia she bin work as bank agent.

Di parties had last month bin dey advised to seek civil remedy, according to di police spokesman.

Di Police Professional Standards Unit dey investigate possible collusion between di four officers and di complainant.

'Wetin suppose be di happiest day of her life end as nightmare'

Wia dis foto come from, Uganda Police/facebook

According to statement wey di Ugandan police force release , dem say although na duty of officer, to effect arrest and produce suspects for court plus oda official duties.

But di action of di officers dey bad and based on poor judgement.

Dat na why di Regional Police Commander, Rwizi, order make dem release di bride immediately.

E also tok sorry to di bride, di groom, family, in-laws, friend, guests and di church wey wed dem.

Police also tok say fact wey dem gada show say for 06 July 2022, one Mirembe Henry, di former employer of di bride wey her name be Christine Natuhwere, wey she bin work for as bank agent open case of theft of Ugx. 8 million against her.

Dem don dey investigate di mata and dem don submit di case file to di Resident State Attorney, wey advise make dem use civil remedy.

But di complainant re-peruse di casefile and sanction di charges of di theft against di suspect and di casefile dey return to police.

Di statement further tok say on 20.08.2022, di officers bin join di complainant, go cause public nuisance act for di wedding.

Dem run enta di wedding reception around 8pm and arrest di bride.

Dem put her for complainant motor and drive her to di police, wia dem detain am.

Police say di arrest dey disgraceful for front of di groom, family, friends, guests and in-laws.